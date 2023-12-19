SimonSkafar

Agricultural commodities feed, and increasingly fuel, the world. Each year, the demand side of the fundamental equation for agricultural commodities grows as a function of population growth. With over eight billion mouths to feed, annual supplies must keep pace with the increasing demand. Moreover, increasing demand for biofuels has put more upside pressure on the demand.

Aside from the increasing demand, the path of least resistance of agricultural commodity prices depends on the weather, crop diseases, and other factors that interfere with production and distribution. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and the bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers interfere with worldwide supply chains. While each new crop year comes with supply uncertainty, the geopolitical landscape complicates forecasting agricultural commodity prices for the coming year.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBA) owns a portfolio of the most liquidly traded grain, soft commodity, and animal protein futures. At the $21 per share level on December 19, DBA could offer value for 2024.

Grain and oilseed prices declined in 2023

The Chicago Board of Trade division of the CME’s leading grain futures markets are soybeans, corn, and wheat.

Ten-Year Chart of CBOT Soybean Futures (Barchart)

The ten-year soybean continuous futures chart shows a 13.6% decline from $15.1925 at the end of 2022 to $13.1250 per bushel on December 19, 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of CBOT Corn Futures (Barchart)

Continuous CBOT corn futures dropped 30.3% from $6.7850 on December 29, 2022, to $4.7275 on December 19, 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of CBOT Wheat Futures (Barchart)

Nearby CBOT soft red winter wheat futures, a global benchmark for the primary ingredient in bread, moved 21.4% lower from $7.92 at the end of 2022 to $6.2275 on December 19, 2023. The continuous KCBT hard red winter wheat futures did worse, moving 27.8% lower from $8.88 to $6.4150 per bushel from the end of December 2022 to December 19, 2023.

The leading grain and oilseed futures posted significant losses in 2023.

Soft commodities remain strong but are off the highs

Meanwhile, the most liquid soft commodities, sugar, coffee, and cocoa, have done better than the grains in 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of ICE World Sugar Futures (Barchart)

World sugar futures #11 on the Intercontinental Exchange moved 6.9% higher from 20.04 cents at the end of 2022 to 21.43 cents per pound on December 19. While sugar futures are over 6% higher than at the end of last year, they have corrected from the November 2023 28.14 cents high, where they ran out of upside steam.

Ten-Year Chart of ICE Arabica Coffee Futures (Barchart)

ICE Arabica coffee futures rose 21% from $1.6730 at the end of December 2022 to $2.0240 per pound on December 19, 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of ICE Cocoa Futures (Barchart)

ICE cocoa futures exploded 65% higher from $2,600 on December 29, 2023, to $4,289 per ton on December 19, 2023.

Ten-Year Chart of ICE Cotton Futures (Barchart)

Nearby ICE cotton futures fell 4.7% from 83.37 to 79.46 cents per pound since the end of 2022.

Soft commodities have led the commodities asset class in 2023 despite cotton’s decline. FCOJ, the fifth soft commodity, is highly illiquid and exploded higher, trading above the $4 per pound level before declining to $3.6420. FCOJ rose 76.5% since the end of 2022.

Animal proteins- Cattle rise and hogs fall

Continuous cattle and hog futures prices moved in opposite directions since the end of last year.

Ten-Year Chart of CME Live Cattle Futures (Barchart)

The chart shows the 6.7% rise from $1.5790 to $1.68450 per pound in fat cattle futures from the end of 2022 through December 19, 2023. Cattle futures traded to a $1.87575 high, where they ran out of upside steam at the end of the 2023 grilling season.

Ten-Year Chart of CME Feeder Cattle Futures (Barchart)

Feeder cattle futures moved 20.8% higher from $1.8370 to $2.21900 on December 19.

Ten-Year Chart of CME Lean Hog Futures (Barchart)

The continuous lean hog futures chart shows a 19.6% decline from 87.70 cents to 70.550 cents per pound from the end of last year through December 19, 2023.

DBA’s portfolio is diversified

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund ETF owns futures contracts in the leading grain, oilseed, soft commodity, and animal protein markets. The top holdings as of December 17, 2023, were:

Top Holdings of the DBA ETF (Invesco.com)

As the chart shows, DBA has a 37.02% exposure to grain and oilseed futures, a 37.87% exposure to four of the five soft commodities, and a 23.96% exposure to animal protein futures.

At $21.07 per share on December 19, DBA had over $739 million in assets under management. DBA trades an average of over 490,942 shares daily and charges a 0.85% management fee.

A marginal gain since the end of 2022- Technical resistance at the May 2022 high

Gains in soft commodities and cattle offset losses in grains and oilseeds, and hogs in 2023, yielding a marginal increase in DBA since the end of 2022.

Ten-Year Chart of the DBA ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows a marginal 4.6% rise from $20.15 on December 29, 2022, to $21.07 per share on December 19, 2023.

The factors supporting DBA as we head into 2024 are:

The increasing global population supports the demand for the agricultural commodities that feed the world. As of December 19, there were more than eight billion mouths to feed worldwide.

Increasing demand for biofuels supports grain and sugar prices as we move into 2024.

Inflation has increased production costs putting upside pressure on agricultural commodity prices.

Weather conditions and crop diseases can cause sudden upside price spikes in agricultural commodities.

The bifurcation of the world’s nuclear powers can distort supply chains, causing supply deficits.

Agricultural commodities feed and increasingly power the world. DBA is an ETF product that will move higher and lower with a basket of the leading agricultural commodity futures prices. As we head into the New Year, I favor higher highs in DBA, which offers value at the current price level. Critical technical resistance is at the May 2022 $23.01 high, with support at the January 2023 $19.25 low. At $21.07 on December 19, DBA was just below the midpoint of the trading range.