Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EMHY: Not A Good Entry Point

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • EMHY focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries.
  • The fund holds a mix of sovereign and corporate bonds, with over 53% allocated to sovereign names and the rest in corporate and agency sectors.
  • Notable holdings include Turkey, Pemex (Mexico's state-owned oil company), Brazil, and a significant exposure to Argentina.
  • Historically, EMHY provided a yield 100 to 200 basis points higher than U.S. high yield debt (represented by JNK).
  • Currently, the yields between EMHY and U.S. high yield debt have converged, signaling a poor entry point into this EM fund.
Stock market big data chart analysis investment finance graph

alexsl

Thesis

With peak rates behind us and a massive move in yields in the past month, there are a couple of themes developing into the new year stemming from the central bank forward: on one hand fixed income assets and duration are

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.08K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EMHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EMHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.