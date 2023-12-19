alexsl

Thesis

With peak rates behind us and a massive move in yields in the past month, there are a couple of themes developing into the new year stemming from the central bank forward: on one hand fixed income assets and duration are set to benefit, while we might have also seen peak dollar, thus favoring EM assets. From that lens we are going to have a look at the iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY), which is a fixed income exchange traded fund focused on emerging markets bonds:

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging market high yield sovereign and corporate bonds. The fund offers: Exposure to U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds issued by governments and corporations in emerging market countries

Access to 200+ emerging market high yield bonds in a single fund

Use to customize your emerging markets allocation, seek higher yield, and pursue income

The fund purchases only USD denominated bonds and thus will only be an expression of rates and credit spreads in the jurisdiction, rather than local currency funds which could benefit from the depreciation of the dollar versus other currencies.

In this article we are going to look at the fund's composition, its risk drivers, and its relative value versus U.S. high yield debt to derive an opinion regarding an attractive entry point into this fund.

Analytics

AUM: $0.32 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.36 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 11 (3Y).

Yield: 8.4%. (30-day SEC yield)

Premium/Discount to NAV: n/a.

Z-Stat: n/a.

Leverage Ratio: 0%.

Effective Duration: 5 yrs

Composition: EM Bonds (hard currency)

Composition

The fund contains a mix of sovereign and corporate bonds:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Currently sovereign names represent over 53% of the collateral pool, while the rest fall in the corporate and agency buckets. Sovereign names are preferrable over EM corporates in most instances since they historically benefit from a higher recovery rate, although there are some corporates which are quasi-sovereign, such as Pemex (largely owned by the Mexican government):

Collateral (Fund Website)

Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) has a 6.47% weighting in the fund. The largest concentration is in Turkey, followed by Pemex and Brazil. To note, the fund has a large exposure to Argentina as well, a country which has recently been in the news given the elections outcome in the jurisdiction.

As an EM fund, the collateral pool is largely below investment grade:

48% of the fund is rated 'BB'

37% of the fund is rated 'B'

11% of the fund is rated 'CCC' and below

the remaining balance of the fund is 'Not Rated'

As a reminder to readers that EM corporates, even if they have an extremely strong balance sheet and attractive fundamentals, will always be capped from a rating perspective to the country's sovereign rating.

Pricing of political risk

A retail investor needs to understand the fundamental risk associated with EM funds, namely political risk. While U.S. high yield credit is fairly straight forward, driven by rates and credit spreads, EM names contain a high amount of unquantifiable political risk. Political risk refers to actions taken by the central government that are not in sync with what a rational financial system would do. The best example is Turkey, a country which underwent one of the most unorthodox monetary policies in recent history due to political reasons.

As inflation rose in Turkey, the central bank eased rates rather than tighten them, contrary to basic monetary policy doctrine. Why? I think because president Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanted to get re-elected, and he considered high rates as hurtful to small businesses, thus an increase in rates would decrease his chances to be re-elected. He got re-elected in 2023, which led to the appointment of a new central bank governor, which was finally allowed to raise rates. What followed was an increase in risk-free rates from sub 10% to 40% to tame rampant inflation. Yes, you read that correctly, the Turkish 'Fed' has a 40% target rate:

Rates (Tradingeconomics)

Can you notice in the above graph how rates were decreased since 2022 all while inflation was running hot? The result? An absolute crush in USD/TRY (the local currency) and a massive drawdown in USD denominated Turkish sovereign bonds.

The takeaway for a retail investor is that EM sovereigns do not always do the right thing by international investors, but have massive political risks associated with their monetary and fiscal policies. This author can spend an entire series of articles talking about political risk, but suffice to read deeper into Argentina's elections and the propensity of said jurisdiction to default every 10 years to better understand the deep risk embedded in EM bonds.

At the end of the day, a retail investor needs to get compensated for political risk, with EM spreads needing to be higher than U.S. high yield debt.

Relative value analysis

In order to quantify the spread over U.S. high yield, let us have a look at the historic relationship between the two:

Data by YCharts

In the above graph we have plotted the dividend yield for EMHY versus the dividend yield for the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield ETF (JNK). To note that YCharts plots the trailing 12 months dividend yield here, rather than the 30-day SEC one. For the purposes of our spread analysis, this works just fine.

We can see that historically EMHY produces a dividend yield 100 to 200 bps higher than JNK. However, currently, the two have converged. This convergence points to an overvaluation for EM assets, with investors not being properly compensated for the political risk described above. Why would one invest in shaky jurisdictions if not compensated for it? The current relative value analysis points towards a very poor entry point for EM fixed income when compared to U.S. peers. We need to see the political risk correctly priced in here, and a spread differential of at least 100 bps, in order to find EMHY appealing.

Conclusion

EMHY is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle invests in dollar denominated EM sovereign and corporate bonds, thus eliminating any fluctuations in the USD versus EM currencies. The fund will thus not be able to take advantage of a potential peak in the dollar index.

The fund has a high concentration in Turkey sovereign bonds, the Mexican oil major Pemex and Brazilian bonds, which make up over 20% of the collateral pool. As an EM fund, all its collateral pool is below investment grade and offering an option adjusted spread comparable to U.S. high yield debt. Retail investors need to be aware of political risk when investing in EM, and more importantly, need to be compensated for it. EMHY historically has offered 100 to 200 bps of an additional spread over U.S. junk debt, but the two dividend yields have now converged. We are of the opinion that at this juncture, U.S. high yield is more attractive on a relative value basis, with EMHY not offering a compelling entry point. Existing shareholders should hold for the dividend, while new money would be well served to wait for a higher spread that correctly prices political risk.