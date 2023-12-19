AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

I last covered the Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA), an actively-managed value ETF focusing on small-cap U.S. equities, in late 2022. In that article, I argued that VFVA's cheap valuation and reasonably strong performance track-record made the fund a buy, and better than most other value ETFs.

Since then, the fund has slightly outperformed its peers and the S&P 500. Performance seems reasonably good, especially considering recent value underperformance.

VFVA remains a cheaply valued fund with a reasonably strong performance track-record, and should outperform once value comes back into favor. I rate the fund a buy, but it is significantly riskier than average, and so might only be appropriate for more aggressive investors. With a 2.4% dividend yield, the fund is not an effective income vehicle.

VFVA - Overview and Analysis

Strategy

VFVA is a U.S. value ETF. It is actively-managed, with the fund using a rules-based quantitative model to evaluate U.S. common stocks, and investing in those with below-average valuations relative to fundamentals. The fund considers PE, PB, and P / CF, ratios in their models, at the very least. Said model is proprietary, so few other details are available.

As the fund makes investment decisions based on a quantitative model, it would be fair to describe VFVA as a smart beta ETF. These are a cross between passive funds, due to following a model, and active, as investment decisions are ultimately discretionary, and the fund does not intend to track a specific asset class. As such, VFVA could outperform or underperform an index, but probably less than more aggressively actively-managed funds.

Portfolio

VFVA is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in over 500 different securities from all relevant industry segments and sizes. On the other hand, the fund does not currently invest in several of the larger, more well-known U.S. equities, including Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Although excluding these companies is not a negative per se, it does mean that the fund does not provide investors with broad exposure to U.S. equities as an asset class. As such, investors looking for exposure to most well-known U.S. equities should consider other funds.

Looking at VFVA's portfolio, it seems that the fund focuses on small-caps, with smaller investments in large-caps and mid-caps, and with a median market-cap of only $7.7 billion. For reference, the S&P 500 has a median market cap of $175.8 billion, more than 20x that of the fund. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) has a median market-cap of $5.0 billion, somewhat lower than VFVA, but not significantly so.

Small-caps do not look cheaper than average right now, so it is not immediately clear to me why VFVA focuses on these stocks. Excluding the mega-caps seems likely, as does the fact that there are many more small-caps than mega-caps and large-caps, so the fund ends up with more of these.

Focusing on small-caps increases portfolio risk, volatility, and the potential for significant under and over-performance relative to most well-known U.S. equity indexes, including the S&P 500. As such, the fund might not be appropriate for more risk-averse investors.

Notwithstanding the above, do remember that VFVA does invest in several in large-caps, including Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Altria (MO). VFVA focuses on small-caps, but holds large-caps and mid-caps too.

Moving on, VFVA provides investors with diversified industry exposure. At the same time, the fund is overweight several cheaply valued old-economy industries, including financials and energy. On the flipside, the fund is underweight the high-growth, but expensive, tech industry. Allocations are consistent with current industry valuations, market conditions, and peers. Industry allocations are as follows.

Valuation

Finally, VFVA sports an incredibly cheap valuation, with a PE ratio of 8.3x, and a PB ratio of 1.1x. Both figures are significantly lower than average for an equity and value equity fund.

VFVA's comparatively cheap valuation is likely the result of a more aggressive investment strategy, resulting in a narrower, more targeted portfolio.

VFVA's comparatively cheap valuation has two key implications for investors.

First, companies that trade with cheap valuations tend to be riskier than average (they wouldn't trade with cheap valuations otherwise). Due to this, value stocks tend to underperform during downturns and recessions, as was the case for VFVA during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Losses were higher than average for a value fund, almost certainly due to VFVA's more aggressive, narrower portfolio.

Considering the above, VFVA seems much riskier than average for a U.S. equity fund, somewhat riskier than the average value fund.

Second implication of VFVA's cheap valuation is the fact that potential capital gains and returns are incredibly high as well. Easier for a company with a 8.0x PE ratio to double in price, than for a company with a 21.0x ratio. At the same time, cheaper valuations boost the positive impact of dividends and buybacks. Companies with 8.0x PE ratios could, in theory, deliver double-digit dividend yield or EPS growth, through buybacks, to investors. Companies with 21.0x ratios cannot.

VFVA's cheap valuation is the fund's most significant benefit, and advantage relative to peers.

Performance Analysis

VFVA's performance track-record seems reasonably good, with the fund consistently outperforming relative to its value peers. In my opinion, outperformance is evidence of a successful investment strategy, with the capacity to generate some excess returns through alpha.

On the other hand, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception. Underperformance was due to the fund's underweight tech position, and significant tech outperformance in prior years. Fund performance has materially improved since the pandemic, with the fund significantly outperforming the S&P 500 these past three years.

Once value stocks come into favor, the fund seems well-positioned to deliver significant capital gains and outperformance to shareholders.

Conclusion

VFVA's comparatively cheap valuation and reasonably strong performance track record make the fund a buy, and a slightly superior investment relative to most value funds.