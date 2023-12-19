mixmotive

In June 2013, our Seeking Alpha article: The Market Multiple On The S&P 500 Can Be Explained: P/E Ratios Are Inversely Related To Future Federal Spending provided a statistical based macroeconomic approach to estimating the S&P 500 P/E market multiple.

That article was based on the premise that the equity market acts as a discounting mechanism of expectations as market participants invest based on their perception of events and conditions to occur years into the future. This would suggest that the market multiple would be affected by the current as well as future economic variables.

We ran a series of regressions with the market multiple as the dependent variable and various macroeconomic variables as the independent or explanatory variables. The most significant variables were the Treasury ten-year note yield and a forward-looking ratio of federal government spending to GDP. Both are inversely correlated to the multiple. lagged values of the outlays ratio offered no statistically significant information. That suggested to us that the equity market is a discounting mechanism, and that it is much more concerned with future levels of variables such as interest rates and federal spending to GDP than with past levels.

In August 2014, our Seeking Alpha article: Forecasting Earnings, The P/E Multiple, And The S&P 500 added model of the earnings on the S&P 500. Profits are explained by nominal GDP in logarithmic form, unit labor costs and the growth in real GDP. Since then, we have periodically updated those models by re-estimating the coefficient as new data became available. The most recent being our January 2023 Seeking Alpha article: The Outlook for Profits. In that article we showed two alternative forecast paths for profits the multiple and the S&P 500 index. The first alternative was the proverbial soft landing. We said that we preferred that one, because we thought inflation would slow sustainably, from its’ then current levels.

Subsequent events since January 2023, have reenforced our preference for the soft landing scenario, as it appears to have done so for many other market participants. Thus, for Seeking Alpha’s 2024 Market Prediction Competition, we are updating and estimating our models using the information available as of December 19, 2023. For the latest inputs we employ the data from CBO's December 2023 report CBO’s Current View of the Economy From 2023 to 2025 and CBO's May 2023 report An Update to the Budget Outlook: 2023 to 2033. We have adjusted the CBO projections to account for our interest rate outlook and data published after the CBO publications. The Charts I and II shown below show the actual and predicted values for the S&P 500 operating earnings per share and P/E ratio, for the periods that had the most recent annual data and had the best explanatory power.

One issue involved with any estimate of the earnings on the S&P 500 is that S&P publishes two different series. These are: operating earnings, which S&P defines as “Income from product (goods and services), excludes corporate (M&A, financing, layoffs), and unusual items” and as reported earnings, which S&P defines as “Income from continuing operations, also known GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and As Reported”

We use operating earnings, which should be more closely related to macroeconomic variables than as reported earnings. S&P analysts produce bottom-up forecasts for both. In terms of predicting the S&P 500 Index at the end of 2024, either can be used as long as the P/E ratios and the earnings numbers are consistent. Thus, we use operating earnings for both our earnings and P/E ratio. Our prediction of the S&P 500 Index at the end of 2024 is 5878 as shown in Table I below, which includes the economic variables used as inputs for our models.

The risks involved in this prediction include, but are not limited to any deviation in the actual macroeconomic variables, from those used in our models. We are using the CBO's forecast of the future ratio of Federal to GDP, which obviously depends on various political considerations.

Table I

Inputs Actual,2022 estimates-2023 2024 Percentage change from fourth quarter to fourth quarter Gross domestic product Real 0.7 2.5 1.5 Nominal 7.1 5.4 3.5 Inflation PCE price index 5.9 2.9 2.1 Employment cost Index 5.1 3.4 2.4 Fourth quarter average 10-year Treasury notes 3.7 5.3 3.7 Outputs S&P 500 earnings 196.95 215 238 P/E Ratio 19.5 22.1 24.7 S&P 500 3839.50 4750 5878 Click to enlarge

Chart I

S&P Profits Actual and Predicted (Sources: CBO, S&P, authors' models)

Chart II.

S&P 500 P/E Market Multiple Actual and Predicted (Sources: CBO, S&P, authors' models)

