Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 19, 2023 9:22 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.77K Followers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 19, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Hughes - Director of Investor Relations

Raj Subramaniam - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brie Carere - Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Officer

John Dietrich - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Securities

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Helane Becker - TD Cowen & Company

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

David Vernon - Bernstein

Allison Poliniak-Cusic - Wells Fargo

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FedEx Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Hughes, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephen Hughes

Good afternoon, and welcome to FedEx Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. The second quarter earnings release, Form 10-Q, and Stat Book are on our website at investors.fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website, where the replay and slides will be available for about one year.

Joining us on the call today are members of the media. During our Q&A session, callers will be limited to one question in order to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate.

Certain statements in this conference call, such as projections regarding future performance, may be considered

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.