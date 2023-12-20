Insurrection At The Fed

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve has been adopting an increasingly sophisticated and complicated way of making monetary policy over the years. I would like to be able to report that in this process the Federal Reserve has been polishing and refining its methods and such ways to create better monetary policy. But this past week it became apparent that the Fed has lost control of its own Rube Goldberg monetary policy-making machine.

The policy-go-'round

As we look at the record of monetary policymaking, or policymaking in general, what we see is a landscape that is pitted with the imprint of human fallibility. Economic policy broadly conceived is running in a political framework and not even a consistent political framework. It vacillates depending on which party gains enough power to implement the view of the world that it would like to see prevail. Against that background, the Federal Reserve attempts to make the best monetary policy it can despite the political pressures that it faces, based on its own cycles of appointments and retirements if faces, based on the economic realities in the global economy that have their own ebb and flow, and based on the Fed's own judgments which are not always consistent and are forged in the crucible of public oversight causing the fed to try to hide from truth in plain sight.

Are we really surprised that the Fed has not fine-tuned this beast?

This is very different than the textbook framework that gets presented to you in which the central bank has a dual objective for achieving maximum sustainable growth and price stability. And while those two objectives are cited the most it's also the Fed's charge to create financial stability that often intrudes on its ability to achieve either of its other goals.

Powell makes them howl!

Over the past week, we have seen the Federal Reserve embroiled in a very strange set of events in the wake of its most recent press conference after its December 2023 FOMC meeting. Chair Powell in the press conference after the Fed's meeting made some remarks that sent markets strongly higher; both stock and bond markets were very enthusiastic about his remarks. However, later in the week, several FOMC members began to pull back against the market's surge arguing that markets had gotten well ahead of themselves and far ahead of where the Fed had intended for markets to go. New York's John Williams, Atlanta's Rafael Bostic, Cleveland's Loretta Mester and Chicago's Austen Goolsbee led the counter-charge. The Governors have been silent…

What happened?

Secrets of temple remain secrets

We may never really know what happened. The Fed does not step up and take ownership of its mistakes. It simply moves on and tries to do better. The Fed is on the horns of a truly terrible dilemma. Some investors think we are still in a low inflation pre-Covid environment. Others think Covid and geopolitics changed that game and inflation will be harder to quash. These positions are hardened and made more intractable by the fact that the Fed misjudged inflation, let it soar, and it took a full year of inflation over target before it addressed its inflation problem. The Fed will never delve into the reasons for this…This tardy action, even given the Fed's subsequent vigorous rate hikes, has damaged the Fed's credibility. Many think the Fed's credibility cannot take another mistake like that and survive. However, after flaring, inflation has dropped quickly and the worst of inflation is clearly behind us. But inflation of 4% or even 3% is still not 2% and the Fed's target is 2%.

Here is where things get even stickier.

If you can't hit it, or choose not to, is it still a target?

There is a group that is quite content with 3% inflation. And some urge the Fed to be content there as well. But that is not the Fed's target or its choice and it is clear the Fed cannot maintain credibility and shift its target up while it is not hitting it. If it did that no subsequent target would ever have any meaning or credibility. However… the Fed is clever. And Jerome Powell's statement that interest rates are going to be higher for longer is also an admission that inflation will be ABOVE target for longer, too. So, without actually saying it, or putting a number on it, the Fed has found a way to allow inflation to transition to 2%, to linger at 3% (or so), and not shift its target to do so. Is that clever, brilliant, or devious? Or is it just plain wrong because it implies that the Fed may tolerate inflation above its target for as long as five years based on current estimates. If it does that does it still have an inflation target of any sort that is worth anything?

Moreover, what is the mechanism for controlling inflation now? Some point to the money supply that is having its first contraction in the post-war period. That's true and it would be more concerning (to me) if it were not on the heels of a Fed monetary policy jolt that brought that same money stock measure to super-heated growth a short while ago.

Fed Tightening Cycles (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

What is going to arm-wrestle inflation to the turf?

Interest rates in this tightening cycle do not scream inflation forbearance. I count this tightening as starting after Feb 2022. You can see the Fed funds rate began the tightening cycle very weak as weak as it was in the Nov 2015 cycle - a tightening cycle that was delayed in the wake of the Great Recession. But even after the Fed's program of expedited rate hikes the funds rate still peaked higher in four previous recessions and was lower in only one - that delayed great recession cycle. If we re-cast this chart in real terms (subtract the 12-month lagging PCE pace from the Fed funds level) we get pretty much the same results except that the real Fed funds rate starts this tightening cycle negative and it is much lower than in any previous cycle until about the 14-months of rate hiking. It's hard to argue that inflation is being lowered by the Fed rate hikes (based on a comparison of the results in past cycles). The Fed is not tightening policy to reduce inflation, it is walking on eggshells to preserve a low rate of unemployment.

But very clearly each tightening cycle is different; in this cycle, even these relatively modest fed funds rates have pummeled the housing market. For housing, it is an issue of affordability, the combination of high mortgage rates and high home prices. There is also a sticker-shock factor because people had gotten so used to such low rates.

Whatever the reason... inflation is falling

But… there is no question that inflation has come down from its worst levels. There is just no consensus on where it is going or how fast. Fed Chair Powell has played it cleverly by renouncing any change in target, embracing 2%, but not saying when he would reach 2%.

Triple dip and shoot from the hip

In Powell's Dec 13th press conference after the FOMC meeting, he announced that the Fed had (1) taken the rate hike off the table, (2) that inflation would be lower this year by one-half of one percentage point and (3) that the dots (essentially rate projections by individual FOMC members) showed a deeper, sooner, tilt to low-interest rates. How could Powell have come to the press conference with all these nuggets in hand and not have thought he was going to stir up a massive rally?

...and yet everyone knows that the gun was loaded

The Fed has long played this game of market or forward guidance. There were WIDESPREAD press reports before this meeting about how the Fed was using the notion of one more rate hike to hold the market back since if the rate hike were taken off the table it was widely known that markets would not just 'adapt to even-keeling' but would begin vault ahead to expect a rate cut. So, when the rate hike came off the table and the dots all but confirmed the changed rate cut scenario...what else could have happened?

Who was that masked man?

OK…Powell was not mugged by a masked man. He Fed the market exactly what he planned but the Fed wholly missed the market reaction. How was that possible? The Fed has been using the market guidance schtick for some time. How could it have gotten it so wrong?

…and that's the 1,000 trillion dollar question

The Fed's own forward guidance is out of control. And it is not a surprise. The Fed can't predict the future so how could it ever provide guidance? The banking system is in trouble not (not just Signature Bank (gone) or SVB (gone) or even Credit Swiss (gone)). The Fed bloated the money supply and drove interest rates to oblivion (the two-year note went to one-quarter of one percentage point in yield) all but forcing banks to add these miniscule yields to their balance sheet during Covid as the Fed promised it would keep rates low a very long time and assessed any inflation as transitory. Big mistake, wasn't it? Big mistake for the Fed; a lethal one for SVB to have believed the Fed. That was not SVB's fault, it was an environment created by the Fed from which there was no escape. It was the reason the Fed subsequently opened the discount window to take collateral at FULL FACE VALUE (no haircut for market pricing) because that would have been too painful for too many institutions. And it's not just treasuries. Look at any big mortgage lender… what do you think the mortgages on their books are really worth marking to market?? Yeah, better to not think about it. In fact, this is another reason I think the Fed does not want to hike rates more and is looking to sneak rates lower, sooner, hoping to restart the housing market and perhaps get some people to move and give up their old super low rate mortgages…and take out a new one, at market rates.

I continue to say that SVB died for the Fed's sins- regardless of its own management problems and issues. It wasn't until the Fed got a close look at SVB that it realized what a systemic problem it had on its hands. The bank examiners totally missed it.

The question on the table is what will slow inflation? Don't we have to slow the economy to do that? Rates per se are not that high. Housing is in a tizzy. We can see inflation has been slowing, but why should we think that will continue? What is the driving mechanism for lower inflation? Is it really (really??) the decline in money supply even in the wake of the huge surge money growth had? What do we know about inflation? The answer is unfortunately too little.

Money supply growth over various horizons (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

OK Yr/Yr growth is weak but in a broader context?? Not so weak

Investors' lust for lower rates- What's worse is that in the investor community there are people who want this to happen so badly. But in the end, things happen for a reason. You can't just draw a bullish line for stocks. If inflation is crumbling is it because we are losing growth? If that's the reason then lower inflation will not be good news for stocks. Too many people are focused on the 'what' and not skeptical enough about the 'why.'

Stuck in the middle with…the Fed? The Fed is caught in the middle. Mr. Powell did not think through the impact of what he presented. In the past the Fed has distanced itself from its dots calling them not official Fed policy - and they are not. But he did not do that this time...WHY? The Dots are based on projections each individual FOMC member brings to the meeting beforehand. The dots are not something the Fed agrees to or votes on. But, at the same time, The Fed pushes the 'dots' as a manner of forward guidance. That puts a stamp of approval of sorts on them. That is complicated, sophisticated…dangerous… and wrong. And the Fed just got bit by its own pet bulldog.

What We Know

We know the Fed blew the upside inflation forecast and that the downside has taken it by surprise as well. The Fed can't offer us any guidance advice with any degree of credibility. If Powell wants to impress upon us that he has a 2% goal he has work to do. To do that he must take added steps to make sure it happens- yes! You know where this is going. It means the Fed MUST hike rates again. But the Fed wants a soft landing. Yeah, but soft landings are hard to come by. Yet the Fed does know how to contain inflation. So, by its actions, the Fed tells us where it really stands. And it has been standing in a location that will make it hard to argue it is ensuring we get 2% inflation. More like the Fed has rolled the dice on a soft-landing and if it looks like it is not panning out, the Fed may have to raise rates further.

In short, inflation is dual mandate goal #2- That is not the central bank Jay Powell has told us he was channeling. I'm not the only one watching this painting of Paul Volcker fade and be replaced by one of Arthur F. Burns <what I worry?>. I've worried about this for some time...and now we have a Fed Chairman at odds with his fellow FOMC members. You can tell where this is going. The Fed is going to blame markets for overreacting. There's a lesson here. If you don't want your cat to overreact, do not give it so much catnip. Don't blame the catnip. It's a lesson the Fed should ponder.

Meanwhile, we can't be sure who holds the upper hand here between the Chair and the palace revolters. Nor can we be sure which way policy will turn. Markets now have the bit in their teeth. They will be hard to dissuade.

So let me go back to first principles… The job market is still tight. Wages are still expanding too strongly and not showing signs of withering. Productivity has made some recovery but will that last? The labor movement (unions) is getting stronger and has scored some huge contract gains. Even without organization, the labor market is tight enough that workers have been calling the shots on working at home and other things. There is still low unemployment; which tells us that the upside for economic performance is limited. Economic slack is limited. Economies grow fast after recession because recessions create slack. If there is no recession, there will be no extra room for growth, we will simply continue to muddle with a tight labor market putting clear limitations on growth to say nothing of keeping inflation risks high.

Before Covid, we had 'full employment' and stable prices. I'm not so sure that is how I would characterize what we have now. Or even if we can get there from here.

All I can say is, I don't see what Powell sees. I have no idea how he could have given the remarks he did a week ago - without a caveat. They made…no sense…to me. Still don't. How about you? Does this make sense to you?