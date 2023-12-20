Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Indivior: Opioid Use Disorder Market Growth Could Deliver 59% Upside

Dec. 20, 2023 12:16 AM ETIndivior PLC (INDV) StockCAMRF
George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
323 Followers

Summary

  • With the significant treatment gap, Indivior is well positioned for growth as more patients receive treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.
  • Sublocade, the first FDA-approved buprenorphine LAI for OUD, has seen impressive growth but faces competition from Brixadi, which offers more dosage options, a smaller needle, and a 17% lower price.
  • Indivior shares could rerate 59% higher if analyst estimates materialise.

Risky prescription drugs in containers on table top

Johnrob/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Visualised below are the 3 waves of opioid overdose deaths in the past 2 decades. The high potency and wide availability of opioids in past decades led to severe addiction and dependency across the spectrum

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
323 Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INDV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.