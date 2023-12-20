Justin Sullivan

Back in June, I called Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) a great company, but I thought its current valuation made it a “Hold” at the time. It’s been a while since I last wrote about it, and the stock is down slightly since my original article, so let’s see how the company has been doing.

Company Profile

As a reminder, PG is a consumer products company that sells a variety of household products in a number of different categories. In the fabric space, it is known for its Tide, Downy, and Gain brands, while in the home cleaning and fragrance space, it owns the Dawn, Cascade, Febreze and Swiffer brands. In other categories such a baby, it owns the Pampers and Luvs diaper brands, while in the feminine care category in owns Always and Tampax. It also owns Crest and Oral-B in the oral care segment, and Gillette, Venus, and Braun in the grooming segment. In addition, it owns Pantene and Heads & Shoulders shampoo brands, as well as Olay, Old Spice, and Secret in the skincare segment.

PG’s products are sold in about 180 countries around the world. Its largest customer is Walmart (WMT), which accounts for about 15% of its sales.

Price Vs Volume

When I last looked at PG, the company had largely been riding inflation tailwinds and had been growing largely through price increases, with a bit of mix improvement helping as well. The prior two quarter to my write-up the company saw price attribute 10% to its sales in fiscal Q2 2023, while volume was down -6%, while in fiscal Q1 2023 price contributed 9% to sales, while organic volumes were down -3%

In the three quarters since my last write-up, that same dynamic has continued to play out. In fiscal Q3 2023, the company saw price help sales by 10%, while organic volumes fell -3% and mixed helped by 1%. For fiscal Q4 2023, PG saw a 7% benefit from price and a 2% benefit from mix, while organic volumes fell -1%.

To start its fiscal year, in FQ1 for the period ended in September, PG saw price contribute 7% to its sales with a 1% boost in mix. Organic volumes were once again down -1%.

For full year fiscal 2024 ending in June, PG is looking for 4-5% organic growth. However, the company expects the drivers of this growth to shift, with pricing becoming less of a factor and volume to return to modest growth. Last quarter, it said it expected price to benefit sales by between 1-2% for the fiscal year, with it being a 3 to 4 point less benefit the next two quarters. It anticipates that mix may help by 1%.

From an earnings perspective, PG expects this 4-5% organic sales growth to translate into EPS growth in the range of 6-9% to $6.25-$6.43. Originally, the company said EPS growth would be 9-12% on a constant currency basis, but last quarter it boosted it to 13-16%, noting greater foreign currency headwinds.

PG must have shown some conservatism with its original guidance, as this is essentially an EPS outlook boost after taking into account the additional FX headwinds. The company noted both times it gave guidance that it expected commodity costs to be a $800 million tailwind, and it didn’t change its organic sales outlook, which excluded currency.

Discussing the price-mix dynamic earlier this month at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, CFO Andre Schulten said:

“We saw an extended period where the growth in the U.S. call it, 7% category growth within the categories we play was really driven by pricing and mix. So if you go back over the recent periods, we saw volumes down -1% to -2%, sometimes -3% but price/mix contribution to market growth in the range of 8%, 9%, 10%. That is shifting. … And we expected that shift to happen not gradually, but quickly. And that's what we're seeing in the market right now. We see volumes coming up flat to plus 1% in the market, and that's total market. And we see the price contribution decelerating from that 8%, 9% to somewhere in the range of maybe 4%, 5%. So that is the current reality that we're seeing. And it's from a trajectory standpoint, in line with what we would have thought would happen in the U.S. Over time, the volume component will grow stronger. We expect that a global level in the U.S. is not dissimilar the volume component in the range of 2% to 3% market growth, and then the price/mix contribution be in the range of 2% to 3% as well, right which leads you to a market growth of 4% to 5%, both in the U.S. and in global aggregate. Our role in that, as you say, is to be ahead of the global trajectory and ahead of the U.S. trajectory. We've been able to deliver 3% volume growth in the U.S. in quarter 1. We've been able to grow volume share and grow value share. … We were able to innovate as we priced, which means we were getting the price benefit, and we were expanding our share position in higher-priced offerings, which continues to be a driver of market growth. So we drive 60% to 70% of market growth in our categories, ahead of our share position, and that's what we continue to do. So you'll see us continue to double down on that innovation side.”

PG is going through a bit of a tricky transition, as its pricing benefits start to wane and it has to see a return to volume growth. Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear there will be this nice gradual runway, but it will have to do it quickly in the face of an uncertain economic environment. That said, early on it looks like the company is succeeding on this front, with fiscal Q1 seeing a return to volume growth in the U.S. It still needs international volumes to pick up, though, so this will be something to be on the watch for in the upcoming quarters.

Innovation continues to play a huge role is PG’s success, as it looks to improve volumes. The company has also done a great job throughout the years of introducing new products and improving upon products and packaging to make them more convenient. Consumers in turn have shown a willingness to gravitate towards these products and in many cases pay up for the convenience. An older, but nice example of this was when it introduced Tide Pods, which is just an easier way to deliver laundry detergent. But this is just one of countless examples of PG innovation throughout the years.

Valuation

PG’s stock currently trades at 15.9x the FY24 (ending in June) consensus EBITDA of $22.95 billion and 15.0x the FY25 consensus of $24.31 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 22.3x the FY24 consensus of $6.43 and 20.7x the FY25 consensus of $6.91.

It’s projected to growth revenue by 3.7% each of the next two years.

It trades towards the higher end of its peer group, likely due to its strong track-record as the industry leader.

PG Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Historically, over the last several years, it has traded between 12.5-18x EV/EBITDA. That would place a fair value of the stock based of FY25 EBITDA of between $120-$175, with a midpoint of $147.50.

PG Historical Valuation (FinBox)

Conclusion

The extra revenue growth boost that PG got from pricing will begin to dissipate this fiscal year, and the company should return to its more typical organic growth algorithm of modest price, volume, and mix. While the transition could be a bit tricky, and adds some risk, I don’t see any reason the company shouldn’t be able to get back to its more traditional growth track.

That said, this is large company that doesn’t often have too many big surprises, and it looks like it is pretty appropriately priced at the moment. I could even argue it is a little bit overpriced, given that slower growth consumer staple companies like PG should trade at lower multiples in a higher rate environment compared to the multiple in got over the past decade when rates were stuck at historic lows. The reason is that higher rates lead to a higher WACC (weighted average cost of capital), which in turn leads to lower discounted cash flows over times.

At the end of the day, PG remains a very strong company. I continue to rate it a “Hold” based on valuation.