Medical Properties Trust: Outlining An Optimal Way To Capture Double-Digit Yield

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • While the REIT's fundamentals are improving, the key risks that lie in two struggling tenants (which consume a notable chunk of total leases) remain unclear.
  • Given that Medical Properties Trust did not respond well to the recent news in the monetary policy space, it proves how critical it is for the market to achieve clarity on the tenant front.
  • At this moment, it would rather be a speculative move to go long MPW.
  • Taking a long position in MPW's bonds seems far more attractive considering the ~10% YTM level, only ~220 basis points of spread from the current dividend, and an improved balance sheet.

Medical center

sshepard

My latest article on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was issued back in October 2023 before the Company circulated its Q3, 2023 results and provided some interesting insights to the market.

In this article, I outlined several fundamental aspects, which have

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Comments (2)

arcticfoxman profile picture
arcticfoxman
Today, 1:29 AM
Comments (2.9K)
I can't see the bond prices but if you think they'll go bust then like normal equity, even top rated bonds aren't viable. If you think they'll recover then normal equity is going to well outperform the bonds, unless the bonds are something like 25% below par .. and near to maturity.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 1:42 AM
Comments (728)
@arcticfoxman bonds are 20% below par with maturity by 2026 (more or less before huge refinancing kicks in). Even if mpw loses prospect or steward (one of them), we should be able to recover par
