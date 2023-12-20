Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Buying Opportunity In Energy

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Sentiment towards energy and oil is as bad as it gets.
  • A number of fundamental indicators of the oil market are slowly turning bullish.
  • With speculative positioning as bearish as it's been in years and geopolitical risks again on the rise, we look to be setting up for a meaningful rally in oil prices.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Slowly but surely, the oil market is taking a bullish turn

One of the things I like most about commodities and energy in particular is their volatility, as volatility brings opportunity. Oil prices fell roughly 30% from their peak in October to

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.66K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RyanTheLion87
Today, 2:08 AM
Comments (61)
I doubt it. Economy is weakening. US production is at ATH and Iran is pumping more than they have in years and OPEC can't afford to cut any further. I'm bearish on oil and energy. The only hope now for energy bulls is geopolitical risk. I see a disinflationary/deflationary economy on the horizon. There may be a pop in oil just because it's oversold but I expect $50s WTI sometime in next 9-12 months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.