Introduction

I like infrastructure and one of the types of infrastructure companies I have been keeping an eye on are cell phone towers. While the US cell phone tower operators enjoy excellent coverage here on Seeking Alpha, their foreign competitors are generally unknown and unloved. I covered Cellnex Telecom (OTCPK:CLNXF) (OTCPK:CLLNY) here, almost a year ago, and I also provided my opinion on Helios Towers (OTCPK:HTWSF), a tower company focusing on Africa where about 85% of its towers are located.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

Helios’ share price has not moved in the direction investors generally want to see it move to as the company’s relatively high debt load had a suffocating impact on the cash flows. Fortunately most central banks have been hinting at benchmark rate decreases which means we should see market interest rates to start trending down again. That will be a blessing for Helios as lower interest rates will have an immediate and noticeable impact on its bottom line results.

Yahoo Finance

Helios Towers has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange where it is trading with HTWS as ticker symbol.

The higher interest expenses are hurting

In this article I’d first like to have a look at the financial results in the third quarter and the free cash flow generation before diving into the debt situation and the interest rate risk.

The company grew its total site count by approximately 1% on a QoQ basis and about 29% on a YoY basis as the company acquired 2,519 sites in Oman and added 633 new sites on an organic basis. Even more important than the increase in the amount of sites it owns and operates is the increased density per site. The total amount of tenancies increased by 3% to just over 26,600 which means the tenancy ratio increased from 1.87 to 1.90 (as a reminder, the more tenants are sharing the same infrastructure, the better for the infrastructure operator).

Helios Tower Investor Relations

Unfortunately the company has not provided detailed financial results for the third quarter as it only publishes detailed financials every six months. That’s why I wanted to have another look at Helios’ H1 results. While those are already somewhat outdated (the current revenue run rate is already a few percent higher than the results reported in the first half of this year, but at least it will provide meaningful information on the financial results, the interest expenses and the underlying free cash flow that could be used to reduce the net debt and improve the debt metrics.

The total revenue in the first half of the year was approximately $350M resulting in a gross profit of just under $132M. After deducting the relatively high G&A expenses, the operating profit was approximately $69M while the pre-tax result showed a loss of $39.4M.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

We indeed see the total amount of finance costs was very high at $110M. As the footnotes to the financial statements (shown below) indicate, approximately $28M of that entire finance expense consisted of FX changes. And while the interest expenses did increase from $68M in H1 2022 to $82.3M in H1 2023, that increase wasn’t very alarming (thanks to Helios’ preference for fixed rate debt).

Helios Tower Investor Relations

Although the pure interest expenses are substantially lower than the total financing cost shown on the income statement, the company would still be loss-making. Even if you would add back the $28M in non-interest finance expenses, the pre-tax income and bottom line result would still have been negative.

The explanation for this is pretty straightforward: buying phone towers results in a huge upfront but sunk cost. And once a cell phone tower is in operation, the sustaining capex is pretty low. The image below shows the company’s annualized depreciation and amortization expenses exceeds $200M per year as it recorded a $101M depreciation and amortization expense in the first half of the current financial year.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

That’s important because the following image shows the total operating cashflow was $69.1M including a $23M investment in the working capital position and excluding $17M in lease payments. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $75M.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

We see a total capex of $91M. Which would indeed indicate the company is free cash flow negative after all, but keep in mind this total capex bill also includes growth as the company is adding on average in excess of 100 towers per quarter to its assets. As you can see below, approximately two thirds of the total capex was related to expansion. The total maintenance capex was just $17.5M and even if I would add the upgrade capex and corporate capex, the total amount of capex that could reasonably be categorized as sustaining capex was $32.5M. That’s still pretty generous as the company guides for a non-discretionary capex of just $40M for the entire year based on an anticipated sustaining capex of $3,000 per site per year. So I am definitely erring on the side of being cautious here by including upgrade capex in the sustaining capex.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

This essentially means that based on an adjusted operating cash flow of $75M, the company generated $42.5M in sustaining free cash flow. Of course, the cash spent on growth initiatives still is ‘gone’ but at least the debt ratio will remain under control as the increasing EBITDA will have a positive impact on the debt ratio. You can also clearly see that in the image below. The company’s net debt increased by 1% to $1.73B but as the adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% the debt ratio actually decreased from 4.8 times EBITDA to 4.5 times EBITDA.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

With 1.05 billion shares outstanding, the underlying free cash flow result in the first half of the year was approximately $0.04 or just under 3.2 pence per share.

While the company did not publish detailed financial results for its third quarter, it did provide an updated full-year outlook. It now expects an adjusted EBITDA of $365-370M (an increase from the $355-365M EBITDA guidance before this hike) resulting in a portfolio free cash flow result of $260-265M. The midpoint of this free cash flow guidance is substantially higher than the $240M the company has previously put forward.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

The company’s goals for 2024 are also very clear: it wants to further increase its tenancy ratio by 0.05-0.10 (which should drive further efficiency gains), report a double digit EBITDA growth and reduce its debt ratio to less than 4 times EBITDA (which shouldn’t be too difficult considering it expects a double digit EBITDA increase).

The company has net financial liabilities of approximately $1.73B but this includes lease liabilities. The gross financial debt is approximately $1.62B while the net financial debt position is ‘just’ $1.5B. The average interest rate on all financial liabilities is approximately 8.75%. The total cost of debt is 7.1% after including the recently announced and completed tender offer.

In September, Helios Tower entered into a new term loan agreement (maturing in 2028) and used the proceeds to refinance a portion of the $975M 2025 bond.$325M of that bond was refinanced and this helped the company to increase the weighted average remaining debt maturity by one year to an average of approximately 4 years.

Helios Tower Investor Relations

The $975M loan has a coupon of 7% and was repurchased at a small discount to par. The details of the new term loan have not been disclosed but I expect the average maturity extension will not come at a substantial increase of the cost of debt given the average cost of debt of 7.1%, as disclosed by the company.

Investment thesis

The company continues to reinvest its free cash flow in organic growth and this will drive additional EBITDA growth which will reduce the debt ratio. Unfortunately this does not mean the net debt level will decrease anytime soon by a meaningful amount, but given the returns (a 12% ROIC), I understand why reinvesting the capital makes more sense than repaying a single digit percentage loan.

The company will report a portfolio free cash flow of $260-265M this year. After deducting the $165M in interest expenses and the $20M in ‘hybrid’ capex (not purely sustaining but also not purely growth), the full-year free cash flow result will likely be around $80-85M which represents approximately 6.2-6.4 pence per share.

This also means a double digit EBITDA growth in 2024 will further boost the underlying free cash flow. Assuming a minimal increase in sustaining capex and an underlying tax rate of 20% (the consolidated tax rate will be lower), a $35M EBITDA increase should add close to $25M in free cash flow and $20M if I would further increase the average cost of debt and this would boost the underlying sustaining free cash flow to 7.5-8 pence per share.

If you are fine with the Africa-risk, Helios Towers is still attractively priced even after its recent share price increase. The stock is now trading at just over 10 times the projected free cash flow result in 2024. Its EV/EBITDA multiple based on the 2024 anticipations is approximately 7.

I currently have no position in Helios Towers stock but I will likely initiate a small long position soon.

