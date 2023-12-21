Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 146: $14,600 Allocated, $1,291.18 In Projected Dividends

Dec. 21, 2023 9:00 AM ETVNO, VZ, MO, JEPQ, PDI, PFE1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
29.37K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed was more dovish than expected, discussing future target rates and leaving the door open for an additional rate hike if needed.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished up 7.53% on invested capital with a balance of $15,699.41, generating $24.43 in dividend income in week 146.
  • The portfolio has experienced a nice rally and is generating weekly income, with a goal of mitigating downside risk and generating continuous dividend income.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Things went really well this week, as the FOMC meeting was more dovish than I expected. I was quite shocked at Jerome Powell's remarks, and while he kept the pause intact and left the door open for an additional

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ, PDI, PFE, VZ, MO, SPYI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:55 AM
Planning my last buy for 2023 for a few more shares of STWD to add to my stash as their ex-dividend date is coming up next week. Waiting on a dividend from BP to arrive, and that should close out the 2023 dividends for me. % Dividend return for me in this account should end up as just shy of 6% of invested capital for the year and about $500 total. Cheers all and have a great and safe Christmas/New Year's holiday week.
Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNO--
Vornado Realty Trust
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
JEPQ--
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
PDI--
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
Compare

