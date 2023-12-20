THEPALMER

Introduction

Wall Street is full of tales about earnings under pressure and the hopeful turnarounds that follow. We often hear execs painting a rosy picture of the future. These rebounds can be elusive, sometimes never quite materializing. But then there are those times when the glimmer of hope gradually turns into a bright prospect. That's the story unfolding with RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO).

I flagged them as a potential turnaround in my last article which was published three months ago. Since then, its performance has improved, with the company showing more signs of a turnaround. And now, with the economic conditions on the upswing, RXO seems primed for a comeback in 2024. If you're keeping an eye on stocks with potential, RXO definitely deserves a spot on your radar.

Economic Resilience

The U.S. economy has demonstrated significant resilience this year, particularly in light of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, which have pushed rates to 22-year highs. Despite these measures, the economy not only continued to grow, achieving an impressive 5.2% GDP growth rate in the third quarter, but it also witnessed a substantial decrease in inflation. Beginning its rate hikes in March 2022, the Fed has since increased rates by a total of 525 basis points, bringing them to a range of 5.25% - 5.50%. This decisive action has helped reduce inflation from a 40-year peak of over 9% in mid-2022 to the current level of 3.1%, edging closer to the Fed's 2% target. And now, it seems like the rate hike cycle is over, which might bode well for RXO.

In a recent development, the Federal Reserve, during its policy meeting on Wednesday, opted to maintain the current interest rates. However, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated a shift in stance, stating that further rate hikes are no longer the 'base case.' While the Fed stopped short of declaring outright victory over inflation, as underscored by New York Fed President John Williams, they seem to be nearing that point. Powell's acknowledgment of the need to consider 'dialling back the amount of policy restraint' suggests that rate cuts are now a viable consideration.

This perspective is echoed by the majority of Federal Reserve officials, with 17 out of 19 predicting that rates will be lower by the end of next year compared to their current levels. Additionally, none anticipate higher rates by the end of 2024. Market expectations have aligned with these forecasts, as indicated by the CME FedWatch Tool, which shows that 94.7% of traders are now expecting a rate cut by May 2024, while only 5.3% foresee rates remaining at their current levels.

In my opinion, if inflation continues to ease towards the Federal Reserve's target, we may see the central bank opting to reduce interest rates. Such a move could greatly benefit households and businesses that have been burdened by high borrowing costs. In a scenario of lower interest rates, there's potential for an increase in commercial activities, particularly in the retail and e-commerce sectors. Reduced interest rates, coupled with lower gas and food prices, might spur sales. For RXO, a company with significant exposure to the retail and e-commerce verticals, this could mean a substantial boost in business.

A Challenging Period

This year has been tough for the freight and truck brokerage industry, characterized by weak demand and low prices. The impact was so severe that it led some players in the sector, like the Jeff Bezos-backed freight broker Convoy, to cease operations. RXO was not immune to these industry challenges, as I discussed in my previous article. The company's latest quarterly results, which were released last month, further underscore the pressure on its bottom line.

For the third quarter, RXO reported a 9% decrease in year-over-year revenues, totalling $1 billion. The company experienced a shift from a GAAP net profit of $13 million a year earlier to a net loss of $1 million, although this figure included $5 million in one-off charges. Excluding these one-time items, RXO's adjusted net income stood at $6 million, a significant drop from $39 million in the same quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also declined from $66 million to $26 million, with EBITDA margins falling from 5.8% to 2.7%. This downturn was primarily due to low freight rates and reduced gross profit per load. The company also reported adjusted free cash flows of $6 million, a decline from $37 million in the third quarter of 2022.

In RXO's core 'Truck Brokerage' business, which constitutes 60% of its revenue, there was an encouraging 18% increase in volumes. However, the brokerage gross margin decreased from 19% to 15.1%. On a brighter note, the company's complementary services, which make up 40% of its revenue, experienced a 90 basis points improvement in margins to 20%. Notably, the 'Last Mile' segment, RXO's second-largest revenue contributor, witnessed year-over-year EBITDA growth.

From my perspective, two key observations emerge from RXO's Q3 2023 earnings report. Firstly, despite challenging market conditions, the company has managed to stay profitable and maintain decent margins. Particularly noteworthy is the truck brokerage business, which has demonstrated resilience, maintaining gross margins above 15%.

Secondly, RXO is experiencing substantial growth in brokerage volumes, even in a downturn, which suggests it is capturing more market share. The third quarter saw an 18% year-over-year increase in brokerage volumes, with this growth spread across all major sectors, including retail and e-commerce. This impressive performance isn't isolated to just one quarter; it follows a 10% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. In terms of volume, RXO is outpacing the market, and these gains in market share could be pivotal when the business climate improves. As the market rebounds and demand and pricing stabilize, RXO's expanded market share is likely to translate into accelerated revenue and earnings growth.

To further boost its brokerage business, RXO has been actively building up its human resources. Recently, the company completed a revamp of its Ohio office as part of its expansion strategy. Additionally, RXO is investing in new technologies for its customers and broadening its service offerings. While these investments have temporarily increased expenses, impacting the company's bottom line during the downturn, they align with RXO's long-term strategy of growth and market share acquisition. These steps should yield substantial returns as market conditions improve.

In fact, there are indications that a turnaround might already be underway.

Turnaround Signs

In my previous article, I highlighted some early turnaround signs in RXO's performance during the second quarter. The sustainability of this progress and the potential for continued improvement were still uncertain at that time. However, things are now moving in the right direction.

In RXO's brokerage business, revenue pressure persisted into the third quarter. However, the decline in revenue per load during this period was less pronounced than in the second quarter. This is evident in the chart below, where the green bars representing revenue-per-load exhibit a 'U' pattern, suggesting that the worst may be behind RXO. While we're still not seeing positive growth, the rate of decline in revenue-per-load has eased, hinting at potential future improvement.

RXO Investor Presentation

What I consider to be the most significant indicator of a turnaround is the consistent monthly improvement in gross margin and gross profit per load within the brokerage business in the third quarter. These crucial metrics, which are foundational to RXO's overall earnings, have shown progressive enhancement each month of the past quarter.

The brokerage gross margin [GM] has incrementally risen from approximately 14% in July to 16% in September, translating into the full quarter's above-mentioned 15% GM. Further supporting this positive trend, RXO's management has noted that July marked the lowest point for brokerage gross profit per load for the year. This assertion seems to be well-supported by the data.

RXO Investor Presentation

RXO's management has also signalled a turning point, stating that the third quarter likely marked the nadir for adjusted EBITDA this year. This announcement is a beacon of optimism for shareholders, suggesting that the toughest challenges may be in the past and a brighter future lies ahead.

I am inclined to believe that the Federal Reserve's recent shift towards a more dovish stance could play a pivotal role in reinforcing RXO's potential for a turnaround. The subsiding inflation and the prospect of reduced interest rates in 2024, which will lower borrowing costs, should benefit both businesses and consumers. With the easing of financial pressures, we can anticipate a resurgence in business activities, potentially leading to a spike in retail and e-commerce sales. I believe this renewed vigour in the economy is likely to positively impact the freight market.

For RXO, the combination of these factors could translate into not just robust volume growth but also an improvement in pricing. These dynamics are likely to bolster RXO's revenues and profits, potentially as soon as 2024. The company's strategic market share gains in the latter half of 2023 could prove particularly beneficial. As the economy recovers, these gains may enable RXO to leverage its expanded presence for enhanced returns.

Final Thoughts

2023 presented its fair share of challenges to RXO. Despite maintaining profitability during the downturn in the freight market, the company faced a decline in profits and margins. Yet, there's a sense of positive momentum building, and I think that with the anticipated economic upturn in 2024, RXO's recovery trajectory could gain speed. This progress could mark 2024 as a year of significant improvement for RXO, potentially positively influencing its shares. The growth in earnings and expansion of margins observed in the third quarter, particularly in the brokerage business, are likely to persist, contributing to an overall enhancement in the company's bottom line. This progress could be a catalyst for an upswing in RXO's stock price.

However, I think RXO's stock currently appears overvalued, trading at more than 80 times forward earnings estimates, as per Seeking Alpha's data. This makes RXO one of the most expensive stocks in the cargo ground transportation industry. The industry's median P/E [FWD] ratio is a little under 21x. The company's valuation grade of C- from Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades further indicates its pricey nature. While RXO's prospects seem promising and a turnaround appears on the horizon, the stock's high valuation calls for caution. Potential investors may want to wait for a more opportune moment to invest.

Although I am optimistic about the company's future, there are still some risks to consider. On the macro front, if the U.S. economy were to experience delayed effects of the recent high interest rates in 2024, potentially impacting GDP growth, this could adversely affect the freight market. Moreover, the sustainability of the recent improvement in the brokerage business, especially heading into the traditionally slower first quarter of 2024, remains a bit uncertain. Additionally, while margins in the brokerage business are recovering, the timeline for this improvement to significantly boost profits is unclear. Investors should weigh these risks carefully before considering an investment in RXO stock.