Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

5 Cutting-Edge Innovations Redefining Battery Technology Right Now

Dec. 20, 2023 3:35 AM ETWBAT
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.17K Followers

Summary

  • WBAT invests across the battery value chain, which is a function of four key categories - raw materials, manufacturing, enablers, and emerging technologies.
  • On November 13, Joby Aviation successfully conducted an exhibition flight over New York City, where it plans to introduce its eVTOLs as commercial air taxis by 2025.
  • Wärtsilä and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries lead the charge in the quest to decarbonize sea vessels.
  • Toyota’s solid-state-powered cars, promising an impressive 750 miles on a single charge (more than double the range of most current EVs), are projected to enter mass production as early as 2026.

Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA and Mobeen Tahir

In 1991, Sony (SONY, OTCPK:SNEJF) ushered in a new era of growth in consumer electronics by first commercializing a rechargeable lithium-ion (li-ion) battery. Sony’s camcorders were among the first devices to make

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.17K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBAT--
WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.