AT&T: A Gift At $16

Dec. 20, 2023 4:13 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.07K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T's stock price has weakened in December, making it an attractive gift for investors.
  • The company has raised its free cash flow forecast for 2023, improving its ability to repay its high levels of debt.
  • AT&T's valuation is favorable at $16, offering a safe 7% dividend yield and potential for re-rating.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

If you are looking for a gift to give to yourself just ahead of the holidays, buying AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) might be just the gift you have been looking for.

AT&T has suffered new stock price weakness

This article was written by

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

K
KingRig
Today, 5:23 AM
Comments (9)
The gift was at $13
DMA Invest profile picture
DMA Invest
Today, 5:17 AM
Comments (77)
low margins. can get a lot cheaper.
Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Today, 5:16 AM
Comments (726)
This sounds too good to be true, that AT&T is turning a new leaf.
Does the same management still work for AT&T when such poor decions were made then?
J
Jry295
Today, 4:31 AM
Comments (393)
ATT tried and failed on numerous occasions to grow (WBD ect). This along with very high capital cost led to its huge debt. (Poor management)
If they can now stay the course and pay down their debt then a nice yield can continue and you should see price appreciation well into the$20's range, maybe even $30. This (of course) will take several years.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

