Lululemon: Outperforming Peers And Gaining Market Share, Yet Too Expensive (Rating Downgrade)

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Lululemon's Q3 results were strong, with a 19% YoY revenue increase and market share gains.
  • The company's growth opportunities lie in international expansion and the men's apparel segment, while the women's segment provides it with a fast-growing and steady basis.
  • Despite the impressive performance, LULU stock is overvalued at 36 times next year's earnings, and a "Hold" recommendation is advised.

Lululemon Reports Positive Sales Growth

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I downgraded my rating on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) following my analysis of the company's solid Q3 results and 38% share price increase since my last coverage of the shares. I last covered the

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

About LULU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

