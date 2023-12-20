Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I downgraded my rating on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) following my analysis of the company's solid Q3 results and 38% share price increase since my last coverage of the shares. I last covered the shares back in June and rated these a buy as Lululemon continued to be my top choice in the apparel industry and its share price had come to more reasonable levels.

Lululemon really sets itself apart from the competition, including the likes of Nike (NKE), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), by focusing on the more luxury end of the industry, historically focusing on women's apparel, not focusing on the world's most popular sports, but focusing on superior and innovative fabrics to set its products apart from the competition and allow for premium pricing and a loyal customer base. This "different" strategy has worked tremendously well for the company as it has been able to grow revenues at an industry-beating CAGR of close to 20% over the last ten years.

Lululemon revenue (Statista)

And yet, despite this stellar growth over the last decade, the company still has amazing growth left ahead of it due to a number of expansion opportunities. Most importantly, the company still derives the majority of its revenues from the North American continent and in many European and Asian countries, the brand is largely unknown still. International today accounts for just 16% of revenue. As a result, the company has incredible international expansion growth opportunities by focusing on increasing its brand presence in Europe and China in particular. In addition, the company is still working hard on growing its product offering by focusing on the men's apparel industry, in which the company also still has great growth potential.

These two growth factors are the most important pillars of its so-called Power of Three 2x growth strategy, which aims to double revenue from the men's category by FY26 (from FY21) and quadruple international revenues. The company has shown that it is very capable of executing its growth strategies in the past, so there is no reason to doubt management this time, and it is well on its way to surpassing its growth targets once again.

Furthermore, these growth levers and expansion efforts from management allow the company to offset current economic weakness and keep growing revenues by double digits, driving industry-beating growth through the cycles. Simply put, the company's growth story is quite simple and straightforward, and the potential for the brand clearly is still huge, which explains my enthusiasm and conviction here.

Looking at the most recent quarter, LULU delivered a stellar performance, outpacing Wall Street estimates with a 19% YoY revenue increase to $2.2 billion, while competitors like adidas and Puma experienced declines. Despite men's segment challenges, the women's business continues to shine, achieving a remarkable 19% revenue growth. International expansion, particularly in China, and North American market share gains contribute to the positive outlook.

However, despite Lululemon's impressive Q3 performance and positive growth outlook, the current stock valuation at 36 times next year's earnings raises concerns, presenting a hefty premium compared to both historical averages and industry peers. Given the current overvaluation, a "Hold" recommendation is advised, with investors urged to await normalized share prices before considering new positions.

Another outperformance and more market share gains

Lululemon released its Q3 earnings report on December 7, beating the Wall Street consensus on both and bottom lines. Revenue was up 19% YoY to $2.2 billion. This compares very favorably to a 6.4% YoY decline for adidas and a 2.1% decline for Puma (Nike will only report later this month and is projected to report revenue growth of just 1% as well). As a result of LULU still significantly outperforming peers, it was able to report market share gains.

Meanwhile, comparable sales were up 9% in stores and 19% through e-commerce, as this mix continues to shift as the company expands its digital channels. Digital channels alone now account for $908 million in revenue, or 41% of total revenue, and continue to be a growth driver.

Furthermore, growth in Q3 was once again driven by the women's business which continues to fire on all cylinders. Even as it already accounts for the majority of the revenues and LULU is heavily focused on growing its men's segment, women's continues to grow the fastest, delivering revenue growth of a very strong 19% in Q3. This was fueled by new product launches and strong performance in key franchises as women apparel buyers continue to favor LULU apparel.

Q3 financial data (Lululemon)

Meanwhile, men's grew by 15% in Q3, which I viewed as slightly disappointing, especially in contrast with the outperformance in women's. LULU continues to face headwinds in men's due to most consumers seeing LULU as a women's brand, which is not helping adoption among male apparel buyers. In addition, the new product introductions have been a bit slow as well. Positively, some major product releases are around the corner to boost growth in men's, with, most importantly, the launch of LULU's first men's footwear product in Q1. In addition, and explaining the temporary underperformance of this segment, management points to male apparel buyers being more sensitive to the uncertain macroeconomic climate, causing a more conservative approach.

However, in the meantime, the growth potential here for LULU remains meaningful, with the brand seeing very low global awareness among men, with just 13% in the US, 12% in Australia, and single digits anywhere else. This once more confirms that in the eyes of the consumer, LULU remains a women's brand and still has a lot of growth potential in men's apparel by building awareness through media and brand building. I remain very bullish on this part of the business, but even as this somewhat disappoints today, the women's segment easily offsets this.

The picture remains clear and unsurprising by region, with international revenue growing rapidly due to expansion efforts and the US growing steadily. For reference, North American revenues grew 12% in Q3, while International revenues were up 49%.

Q3 financial data (Lululemon)

The performance of the North American segment remains in line with the company's growth strategy, even as it faces a challenging operating environment as the company continues to gain share. For reference, in Q3, the adult active apparel industry in the US was down YoY, allowing LULU to gain 150 bps of market share, with gains in both women's and men's, according to Circana.

Meanwhile, even in North America, LULU still sees plenty of room for growth, with brand awareness of only 25%. Management aims to increase this, leading to revenue growth, by ongoing product innovation, new store openings to increase brand visibility, and increasing marketing campaigns.

Within the international segment, growth is broad, with all regions growing by double digits, including 53% growth in China. Even as the company faces macroeconomic headwinds in China, its business remains strong, and management remains confident due to its small size and ability to rapidly grow the store count in the country to grow revenues and offset the near-tern weakness. As of today, LULU has 114 stores in China. Also, across the world, the company now has 686 stores, as square footage increased by 17% YoY, driven by the addition of 63 net new stores in Q3 alone, boasting brand visibility and revenue growth.

Moving to the bottom line, the top-line strength is clearly reflected. The company reported a gross margin of 58.1%, up a very strong 220 basis points YoY, driven by lower freight costs and lower fixed costs, slightly offset by an FX headwind.

This led to an adjusted operating income of $436 million or a 19.8% operating margin, up 80 basis points YoY. This is somewhat less pronounced than the gross profit YoY gain, and this is primarily due to higher SG&A expenses, with this as a percentage of revenue expanding by 180 bps to 38.2%. Nevertheless, the margin improvements combined with a lower share count allowed for EPS growth of 27% to $2.53, beating my estimates by $0.23 and a growth number that few peers can match.

These strong and improving cash flows allowed LULU to essentially keep the balance sheet unchanged despite significant share buybacks. The company repurchased $210 million worth of shares in Q3 and still has $243 million remaining under the current authorization. On top of this, reflecting management's optimism in its growth potential and ability to grow through weakness, it authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, which means the current authorized amount now totals $1.24 billion or close to 2% of the current market cap. Finally, inventories remained healthy as well.

Outlook & Valuation - Is LULU stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

As for the Q4 outlook, management so far sounds very optimistic about the holiday quarter with strong black Friday and Thanksgiving sales data. As a result, management now guides for revenue in the range of $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion, representing growth of 13% to 14%, slowing down further from last quarter, but not unexpected. We have seen macro data deteriorate over recent months, even pointing to a potential recession in 2024 and a weakening consumer. Meanwhile, management remains committed to its expansion plans as it aims to open another 25 stores in Q4.

The gross margin is projected to grow 90 basis points YoY in Q4 and 120 sequentially. However, the Q4 quarter historically sees a stronger margin simply due to the significantly higher revenue levels. This should lead to an EPS in the range of $4.85 to $4.93, up 11% YoY.

This means FY23 revenue is now expected to be in the range of $9.55 billion to $9.58 billion, representing growth of 18% YoY, which is remarkable and still ahead of management's 2021 growth goals despite significant macroeconomic headwinds. This should lead to an FY23 EPS in the range of $12.34 to $12.42.

Now, before moving to my updated financial projections, it is worth noting as well the potential impact of GLP-1 drugs on the apparel industry. While I believe it is too soon to see any impact today, multiple analysts and researchers have argued that the growth in GLP-1 drug adoption for weight loss will impact the snack and beverages industry and, potentially, apparel as people will start adopting a healthier lifestyle. While this will create less demand for plus-size retailers, the likes of Lululemon are poised to benefit.

According to Stifel analyst Jim Duffy, individuals who stick with a weight loss drug and lose considerable weight would need new clothes and spend double the amount on apparel annually, potentially adding up to a low to mid-single-digit benefit to popular apparel retailers.

However, we are still in the very early stages of this new weight loss solution and its popularity. Therefore, it is hard to state with certainty how this is going to affect consumer preferences and buying activity, which is why I recommend investors be careful integrating this benefit into valuation data. For now, there are no clear signs of a shift, and while these arguments are fair, I see no more than a couple of percentage points of benefit from this, even for the best positioned to benefit, like LULU.

Considering this and the strong Q3 results, Q4 outlook, and underlying developments, I slightly adjusted my financial projections, increasing both my near and long-term estimates as I turned even more bullish on the company's long-term prospects and foresee a stronger-than-anticipated long-term performance. This results in the following financial projections.

Financial projections (Author)

Based on these forward projections, LULU shares now trade at a multiple 36x next year's earnings, which is quite a hefty premium to pay. While 12% below its 5-year average valuation, the shares are not even in the same valuation range as peers. Granted, the company's recent performance and growth outlook aren't either. However, I still think paying 36x next year's earnings is a tough one to recommend, despite my incredibly bullish view of this company.

Shares have made an incredible run over recent weeks following improving sentiment in the stock markets, the company's inclusion in the SP500 index, and, of course, the strong financial results. As a result, shares are up 22% over the last month and seem slightly overbought to me right now.

I believe a 32x multiple is much fairer for this company when using my FY25 EPS projection. Based on this multiple, I calculate a target price of $529 per share. While this leaves an upside of slightly over 5% from current levels, this represents very limited returns of just 2% annually. Simply put, shares are overvalued right now, and forward returns from current price levels will be limited.

Therefore, I rate shares a "Hold" today and recommend investors wait for the share price and valuation to normalize before initiating or increasing a position as this has run too high on bullish momentum today.