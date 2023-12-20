i am a Photographer/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) became a publicly traded company on November 8, 2023, after more than 40 years of operations. I expect it to use the proceeds of its IPO and its adjusted EBITDA to successfully grow the company, which operates in the popular optics and photonics industry.

About Syntec

Founded in 1981, Syntec began trading publicly on November 8, 2023, following a merger with a SPAC. Like many other companies that decide to go public, it wanted to raise money to grow. Chief Executive Officer Joe Mohr wrote, in a November 7 press release, “The proceeds we received from this transaction and our relationships in diverse end-markets will further facilitate the development and large-scale deployment of our new optics and photonics products while also helping us grow our existing core business.”

On its website, the company describes itself as, “the largest independent custom manufacturer of polymer optics in the United States, serving a worldwide customer base. We are rapidly expanding our system design capabilities that include optical elements, opto-mechanical integration, electro-optics, and software development.”

It is based in Rochester, NY, which puts it among a community of firms involved in imaging and optics. Most famously, the city is home to The Eastman Kodak Company (KODK).

This graphic, from its September 2023 investor presentation, shows the evolution of its technologies, all feeding into three end markets:

OPTX technologies and end markets (Company presentation)

Competition

It lists several ‘comparable companies’ in its investor presentation: two scientific and technical instruments companies, Novanta Inc. (NOVT), and Cognex Corporation (CGNX), as well as two aerospace and defense companies, AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) and Heico Corporation (HEI).

These companies were chosen on the basis that they shared several characteristics with Syntec: comparable products, types of end markets served, and platforms.

As for competitive advantages, the prospectus issued by the SPAC, OmniLit and the History section of the Syntec website suggest there are several of them:

It is vertically integrated, and the prospectus states that using its own tools and techniques allows it to hold tolerances to the sub-micron level, for superior quality.

The company was founded in 1981, so it brings more than four decades of history to its operations and the market.

It calls itself “the largest independent custom manufacturer of polymer optics in the United States, serving a worldwide customer base.” In other words, it is probably one of the best-known entities in the markets it serves.

Syntec argues that it is a leader in the industry because of its focus on polymer products, which enables the delivery of products that are lighter, smaller and suitable for ‘cutting-edge technology products’.

As noted, it operates out of Rochester, NY, which it claims “gives us many advantages – including access to new technologies, top optical engineers and research institutions.”

We might call the sum of those advantages a narrow moat.

Growth

Syntec went public roughly a month and a half ago to generate new funding for growth and on the History page explained, “We are rapidly expanding our system design capabilities that include optical elements, opto-mechanical integration, electro-optics, and software development.”

That expansion makes sense as optics and photonics continue to advance rapidly. Precedence Research has reported, “The global advanced optics market size was valued at USD 254.4 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to reach around USD 594 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

A LinkedIn business report made this case, “"Optics and Photonics Market" is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the growing demand for (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Life Sciences, Consumer Electronics).”

Margins

Currently, Syntec’s margins vary:

Gross profit margin (TTM): 26.08%, 46.43% below the information technology sector median.

EBITDA margin (TTM): 12.52%, 33.02% higher than the sector median.

Net income margin (TTM): 1.12%, 489.96% below the sector median.

The difference between the two bottom-line margins is that EBITDA, as the name suggests, does not include interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, while net income does. The attraction of EBITDA is that it provides what’s called a ‘clean picture’ of a company’s performance and profitability.

And it is likely why Syntec was able to write in its prospectus, “We believe our platform is well positioned as the foundation for further organic and inorganic growth with quality earnings and high margin offerings.”

Here’s the company’s perspective from the investor presentation (adjusted EBITDA removes one-time and irregular items):

OPTX Revenue & EBITDA charts (Company presentation)

Will it be able to be able to maintain this sector-beating EBITDA margin? Probably, because as the company argued in its prospectus,

“Syntec is focused on three key end markets of defense, biomedical, and consumer all with several mission-critical applications with strong tailwinds. We believe these end markets to be acyclical based upon the company having positive aggregate cash flow for the past decade in spite of economic downturns. We believe the consistency of revenues over the past decade of operations, independent of the trends of the general economy, and the mission-critical nature of our product offerings, are our bases that these markets are acyclical.”

To summarize, I think Syntec will have the margins it needs to generate free cash flow for future capital expenditures.

Management and strategy

President & CEO Joe Mohr has been with the company for more than 25 years. He has a background in Manufacturing Engineering. According to his bio, he has a continuous improvement philosophy. Companies that adopt continuous improvement are often high-functioning performers, thanks to many small improvements that compound to deliver effectiveness, efficiency, and profitability.

Corporate Finance Manager/Corporate Secretary Donna Berke joined Syntec in 2017 as Company Controller and was promoted to her current position in 2022.

Regarding its strategy, Syntec has a plan with three main pillars, as outlined in the prospectus:

Expand its product offerings, which will mean further diversifying its offerings to consumers, OEMs, and distributors. Customers will be offered more options for additional applications.

Expand its end markets: It has been prototyping new products for the communications and sensing markets. This involves expanding its advanced manufacturing processes of making thin-film components that will be assembled into ‘high-performance hybrid electro-optics sub-systems’.

Commercialize optics and photonics enabling technologies, arguing “We believe optics and photonics enabling technologies offer significant advantages to glass optics and electronics enabled products currently on the market, with the potential to be lighter, smaller, higher-performing and cheaper.”

Valuation

As a newcomer to the public markets, Syntec has no official quarterly or annual reports, although it has issued a prospectus providing financial information ending on June 30.

The following table shows three popular valuation metrics for the four peers/competitors listed above:

OPTX Valuation Metrics (Author)

In one respect, there’s really nothing relevant in the individual firm's ratios, but we can learn something useful by comparing their medians with the information sector median. These peers or competitors are expensive in comparison with the sector.

Based on P/E, they are also expensive when compared with two major indexes: both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 are within 50 basis points of 25.00, while the peers come in at 46.99.

The PEG ratio, which injects growth into the P/E formula, has the peers and sector as slightly more expensive than the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000: 1.60 and 1.74 for the peers and sector compared to 1.24 for the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500.

For price/sales or P/S ratio, the peer group is significantly more expensive than the sector, S&P 500, and Russell 2000: 5.94 compared to 1.40, 2.48, and 1.15, respectively.

What we learn, of course, is that companies in the optics and photonics sphere are quite expensive when compared with both the sector and the broader markets. Given Syntec’s history of profitable growth before becoming a public company, I would expect its share price to rise significantly once it becomes larger and better known. Investors have shown their willingness to pay a premium for optics and photonics firms.

Looking specifically at Syntec and the P/S ratio, using TTM sales of $28.6 million and 3.5 million shares outstanding, we have a price-to-sales ratio of 0.64. Because the ratio is less than 1.0, it indicates the stock is undervalued, and you can buy $8.17 worth of sales for $5.25.

Turning to an earnings approach, this again is the slide that shows revenue and adjusted EBITDA over the six quarters ending in Q2-2023:

OPTX revenue & EBITDA charts (Company presentation)

While Syntec’s earnings haven’t been impressive, its adjusted EBITDA has, and EBITDA is the source of cash flow that can be plowed into more growth. Strictly speaking, EBIT might be an even better source for assessing cash flow; however, there is little distance between them. As noted, its EBITDA of 12.5% is a third higher than the sector median.

That suggests overvaluation, so we are left with two metrics pointing in opposite directions. On that limited evidence, I will assume that the current price is reasonably fair.

In the medium- and long-term, I expect the share price to rise significantly as the company implements its growth strategy and because of the popularity of optics stocks. However, with the limited data now available, I am rating the stock a Hold. Ratings from Quant, Wall Street, and Seeking Alpha analysts are not available because of the newness of the stock.

Risks

With a market cap of $358 million, at the close on Tuesday, December 19, Syntec is at the low end of the small-cap range (anything below $250 million is a micro-cap). That means it is more inherently risky than larger organizations, and that its share price will be volatile.

Over the past month, the share price has ranged between $5.20 and $6.00. On December 19 alone, the stock rose from $5.23 to $5.47, a difference of $0.24 or 4.60%.

On a related note, limited numbers of shares trade each day, so it may be difficult to buy or sell at desired prices.

As it notes in the prospectus, any disruption in the operations of its key suppliers could prove problematic. In addition, it relies heavily on intellectual property and proprietary techniques, so any breaches could severely hurt the company.

It has issued warrants that have become exercisable and could dilute the common stock. Further, the prospectus reports insiders have significant voting control, which could limit the action of common stockholders.

Conclusion

Newly-listed Syntec Optics Holdings has gone public to raise money for expansion. It is not, however, new to the business and can be expected to continue its profitable ways in the years ahead.

It has several competitive advantages, as well as an experienced management team and an articulated strategy, with the financial resources to execute the strategy. On the other hand, we have limited financial data on which to make decisions, and its limited size.

Based on these criteria, I am giving Syntec stock a Hold for now but expect capital gains in the future.