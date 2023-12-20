shapecharge

We wrote about Quad/Graphics (QUAD) back in March of this year when we stressed that more growth was needed to move the needle for the marketing solutions company. In early May, however, shares went on a significant bull run as investors digested yet another quarter of top-line growth in Q1 of this year. Although top-line growth tapered off somewhat in Q2 & Q3, Quad/Graphics still managed to post convincing bottom-line beats demonstrating improving margins. Suffice it to say, since our 'Hold' call back in March, shares have been able to tack on over 28% which is an excellent result considering the S&P500 has returned approximately 20% over the same timeframe.

We continue to believe shares of Quad/Graphics are undergoing a bottoming pattern as we illustrate below. The question is, however. when will shares break out of consolidation? The rally from May to August for example was halted by overhead resistance which means the present rally (which commenced in early November) could also experience the same fate shortly. Remember, Quad Graphics does not pay a dividend & although shareholders are getting compensated through sustained buybacks, the opportunity cost may still be sizable here if the stock remains consolidating for some time to come.

Forward-Looking Revenue Revisions Need To Stabilise

This is why we would not be interested in putting long deltas to work in QUAD until a convincing bullish technical breakout is confirmed. This means that we are willing to give up some upside in this respect due to where shares of QUAD traded a mere 5 years ago ($20+ per share).

Although the market would have liked the fact that positive free cash flow was generated in Q2 & Q3 this year, the most important metric investors continue to follow is the company's top-line growth rate. Given how trailing EBIT margins remain under 4%, it is imperative that forward-looking revisions concerning QUAD's top-line growth at least stabilize in the upcoming months. Although encouraging trends (which we will get into) have been taking place further down the income statement, stability concerning QUAD's top-line sales is crucial to ensure capital can be turned over quickly This would in turn lead to growing returns on invested capital over time.

Balance Sheet Debt Continues To Fall

Although QUAD's debt-leverage ratio came in at 2.36 (20 basis points higher) at the end of Q3, when one looks at the overall trend, debt has been extinguished at a pretty accelerated clip over the past four quarters with more deleveraging expected going forward. Although this deleveraging may not be evident on QUAD's income statement (due to a rising interest increasing interest expense all things remaining equal), the faster management can lower the debt load, the more EBIT we will begin seeing dropping to the bottom line. This stands to reason because half of QUAD's debt is fixed and half is floating. To protect the floating portion of the debt, management has been undergoing hedging strategies using collar agreements which will help over the near term. These hedges however should be temporary as strong forward-looking working capital management (comprising of inventory being shipped & receivables being collected) is expected to free up more cash going forward which most likely will be destined for additional debt reduction.

Growing Free Cash Flow Demonstrates Keen Valuation

Over the past four quarters, QUAD has generated approximately $159 million of free cash flow. This means the company's trailing free-cash-flow multiple comes in at approximately 1.76. This is an ultra-low multiple as it informs us of how much each dollar of free cash flow costs QUAD at present. Free cash flow is QUAD's lifeblood as it can then use that cash to invest aggressively in delivering integration excellence, boosting penetration in key verticals & also in fostering its culture. Suffice it to say, that if present free cash-flow trends continue, we see significant value being added over time by QUAD as customers should be able to begin reimagining their marketing initiatives at scale. (what QUAD wants)

Conclusion

To sum up, we continue to be attracted to Quad/Graphics stock due to its keen valuation, growing free cash flow, and reducing debt. To push shares forward in earnest, we maintain the market will need to see a roadmap to sustained top-line growth. When that happens, we should get a convincing breakout above the multi-year consolidation shares have been experiencing in recent times. Let's see what Q4 numbers bring. We look forward to continued coverage.