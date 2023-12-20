Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Full Circle

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Some FOMC members saw two cuts, some saw four – based on dot plots – so three, more or less, marks the middle.
  • Emerging markets have lagged developed markets quite dramatically as the U.S. dollar has rallied, along with the Fed’s monetary tightening.
  • Emerging economies tend to borrow in dollars, so a stronger dollar makes it harder for them to service their debts, while higher dollar interest rates make it even harder for them to roll over debts.

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

It is hard to expect any meaningful market pullback when the Fed Chairman pretty much says that there will likely be several rate cuts coming in 2024. Some FOMC members saw two cuts, some saw four – based on dot plots – so

This article was written by

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.56K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.