Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) the marketing automation Guru with a 10% stake owned by Shopify (SHOP) is quietly stealing a march over its rivals and building a solid moat.

As the world progresses towards Artificial Intelligence and develops use cases - for good, bad and possibly purely hyped-up reasons, AI becomes a necessity and not a novelty. Which means Software as a Service, or SaaS providers, business processing solutions, data analytics or any enterprise or customer facing platform will have to provide AI or M/L (Machine Learning) solutions. Or otherwise, risk losing out a competitor who's claiming to have an edge doing so; again, which might be true or just a marketing / sales gimmick. Why is this relevant to Klaviyo? Klaviyo is a company that would likely be on the debit side of the AI ledger because of its integrated platform of customer data and marketing insights, putting it in a unique position to use AI ad M/L to hone better customer acquisition strategies for its clients. Its close association with Shopify also gives it a significant edge over other email and online marketing automation competitors.

Klaviyo is an optimization tool for marketers. It uses vast quantities of customers' data to provide online marketers with better targeting analysis to widen their reach, tailor the pitch by individual and segment and acquire customers. With better AI tools at their disposal, and much faster GPU's leading to more machine learning, Klaviyo should continue to be the go-to platform for customer outreach for marketers.

Excellent Prospects

The one stop shop

Klaviyo - The One Stop Shop (Klaviyo)

Klaviyo has the full stack of tools to provide customers with complete marketing solutions, which is a huge competitive advantage as we can see from the gaps in the solutions from other competitors. Single channel solutions lack data analytics and personalized experience capacity, while marketing solution providers have no segmentation or data capabilities. On the other hand, cloud warehouses have all the data but zero messaging infrastructure and campaign flows. Because Klaviyo layers marketing outreach and feedback onto customer profiles, their targeting is much more precise, scalable and much faster - this is automated at a large scale and machine driven for smaller customers to self-operate. Other vendors don't have that capability or have customers’ data stored cross different data sets and data bases, which are less user friendly than Klaviyo's solution. Consolidating data in its CDP (Customer Data Platform) and using more AI and M/L with large amounts of data gives it a big competitive advantage. Management pointed that several customers are looking to Klaviyo to host data in Klaviyo's CDP, seeing it as a much faster, user friendly and better data platform for their companywide customer data.

Klaviyo's Vertically-integrated platform (Klaviyo)

As we can see above, combining historical profile data with real time event data, lets Klaviyo provide a complete integrated solution covering email, SMS and mobile push, with the benefits of better segmentation and analysis created by marketing feedback, thereby creating better and personalized messaging and campaigns. The same consumer engagement creates a better feedback loop, thus creating a virtuous circle, which Klaviyo can and is taking advantage of in growing its customer base.

Partnering with Shopify

Shopify is a major shareholder and revenue contributor, owning 10% of the company with warrants to buy another 5%. It has a 7-year strategic collaboration agreement, where Klaviyo pays Shopify 15% of revenues generated by Shopify merchants, plus a small integration fee. In 2022, according to its Q3-2023 10Q, Shopify's platform and customers contributed to 77% of Klaviyo's revenue. Shopify’s 4 year estimated revenue CAGR is 21%, so that should add to sustainable recurring revenues for Klaviyo.

Large TAM (Total Addressable Market)

Klaviyo's TAM (Klaviyo)

Klaviyo's current focus and strength is in retail and e-commerce, with a 16Bn Serviceable Addressable Market. It's widening its reach in education, events, entertainment, restaurants and travel and believes its only started scratching the surface of a $68Bn TAM.

Sticky Customers

73% of orders come from repeat customers and 47% of purchases during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period were repeat purchasers. Klaviyo's personalized targeting and customer outreach is a big factor for clients getting loyal customers.

More Product Choices

Besides email, SMS has also turned out to be a good growth driver and Klaviyo plans to make a major push in SMS delivery in the next few years. Additionally, Klaviyo is also going to leverage customer reviews for marketing analysis, segmentation and targeting.

Tiered subscription revenue plans

Klaviyo offers tiered subscription plans based on active customer profiles, data stored and outreach of customer emails and SMS - these are variable pricing plans, allowing NRR to increase with both usage and use of more products such as SMS. Besides if the customer's business improves it will show in Klaviyo's revenues.

Here's the CEO on the earnings call, talking about extended usage, new and product integration and the importance of AI and M/L in retaining customers. Emphasis mine.

The increase was primarily due to expansion with existing customers driven by expanded usage of our platform as well as our SMS channel. They really like this idea of the integration of the data layer and the marketing layer. We are able to measure the revenue driven by those messages, and we use artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide our customers on how to improve their marketing for giving businesses a scalable brain and voice to connect with each of their end consumers personally and treat them like they're the most important person in the world. And because delighted consumers come back more often for a revenue engine for businesses, a revenue engine powered by data those businesses own and systems and algorithms we've developed that show them how to put that data to work. Whether a business is creating a product or service, we aim to maximize the experience they can offer consumers and their growth.

Great metrics

Klaviyo had great metrics for the Sep 2023 quarter as shown below.

The total number of customers grew 24% to 135,000 from 109,000.

The Net Revenue Run Rate stayed high at 119%, the same YoY, with this being the 10th quarter with a NRR over 115%, indicating good use of the company's platform.

Its high value customers grew faster with customers over $50,000 per year growing 89%, faster than the overall 24% growth for the company.

Klaviyo Operating Metrics (Klaviyo)

Weaknesses and challenges

Email and online marketing is a crowded field, the market abounds with competitors such as HubSpot (HUBS), Mailchimp, Customer Contact, Adobe's (ADBE) Marketo and Salesforce (CRM). HubSpot is the most comparable.

Klaviyo and HubSpot (Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead, Klaviyo)

HubSpot, Klaviyo's largest competitor, is 3 times its size, and four times it's valuation at $2.1Bn in revenue and $28Bn in market cap.

The older company is growing much slower, naturally, with a four-year forecasted CAGR of 23% compared to Klaviyo's 32%; Klaviyo also coming significantly down after heady growth of 47% in 2023. HubSpot still struggles with GAAP operating profits, but clocks in a much better adjusted operating profit margin of 15% compared to 11% for Klaviyo. Klaviyo's P/S is also high at 11 compared to the even higher 13 for HubSpot, but given the 32% growth expected, it will come to reasonable levels in the next two years.

Even as Mailchimp and Customer Contact are lumped together with these two, I don't really see them in the same league and Klaviyo's integrated solutions of layering marketing and customer profile data together to leverage better customer acquisition is much, much more valuable. And as management indicated from their vantage viewpoint, customers are migrating towards integrated solutions, likely leaving plain vanilla marketing players in the dust. Klaviyo and HubSpot should continue to be growth leaders in the next decade.

Another challenge is the possibility of continued dilution. While Q3-2023 saw a massive SBC of $300Mn, this was a one-time, non-recurring issue of stock for their September IPO. Management mentioned $40Mn of SBC for Q4, but didn't provide visibility for the years ahead, merely stating that they would be vigilant towards further dilution. Management guided to Klaviyo's outstanding share count at 258 Mn shares for 2023, with the potential dilution of another 51Mn shares mainly comprising RSU's, warrants and options.

Klaviyo Share Count (Klaviyo)

Valuation and Investment Case

I own Klaviyo and believe that the valuation is very reasonable; surprisingly this stock is still under the radar in spite of the Shopify backing.

I believe the forecast below is reasonable and sure the stock is expensive, but the performance has been solid and given strength of the integrated CDP, this should be a steady, consistent and sustainable performer for the next decade.

Klaviyo Financial Forecast (Klaviyo, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

This is primary a revenue growth story, with a revenue CAGR of 32% through 2026, but also backed up by solid cash flow generation. The visibility into GAAP profitability is low given the $300Mn SBC in Q3 for the IPO and the possible dilutive effect of another 51Mn shares (including warrants to Shopify). Besides, management has guided to $40Mn in SBC in Q4-2023, but thankfully also promised a tighter rein on dilution on the Q3-23 earnings call. That said, Klaviyo is cash rich with $724Mn of cash as of Sep 2023, even earning $6Mn in interest income the same quarter. It generated $81Mn in operating cash in the first 9 months in 2023. I expect to generate $105Mn for the full year of 2023, 15% of revenues, which is excellent.

Management has guided to higher R&D and sales and marketing spend for 2024 and emphasized that adjusted operating margins will remain flat in 2024. Given the emphasis on building an integrated platform for customers, R&D is a worthy spend. Klaviyo is also coming off a price hike in 2022, thus will have a tougher compare for 2024. But I do believe 2025 and 2026 should see more operating leverage and improvement in adjusted operating margin to 13%. Cash flow will also improve commensurately. With this revenue growth P/S drops to a reasonable level of 6 in 2025. With the solid operating cash generation Klaviyo doesn't need to choose between growth and profitability, which is a huge deal for a startup.

Klaviyo has major competitive advantages of an integrated platform with full stack capabilities, which will help it get larger wallet shares from existing customers and also help it gain market share at the expense of smaller plain vanilla email, e-commerce marketers. Add to that the benefits of new products and the virtuous cycle of a strong feedback loop that allows it to tailor customer personalized messages at great speed. With strong AI and M/L likely to become its core competency, this company is building a moat that should allow it to dominate this space in the decade ahead.