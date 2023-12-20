da-kuk

Investment Thesis

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stands out as a strategic 'picks and shovels' play in the burgeoning technology sector, primarily servicing an array of tech clients. This positioning grants TaskUs a unique leverage point, as the company benefits directly from the growth and dynamism in this space, especially after the slump it has experienced in the recent past. During the COVID-19 pandemic, TaskUs demonstrated remarkable growth, mirroring the tech sector's robust performance during this period. Although the recent recessionary headwinds have tempered its growth trajectory, there's an optimistic outlook for the sector's revival, which is likely to have a cascading positive effect on TaskUs.

From an investment standpoint, TaskUs's stock currently appears undervalued and is looking like an opportune investment for long horizon investors who want to benefit from the tech sector's recovery. This investment does require a willingness to look past the near-term turbulence and hold this stock for the medium to long term however in our experience, these types of investments are usually the ones that generate outsized returns. We see multiple growth catalysts including recent client wins in the AI space, market recovery for large tech clients which will ease their spending budgets in 2024, and the potential for this company to be acquired in the future by a larger player amid consolidation in the BPO services space (co-founders still own a large stake in the company and will likely look to cash out in the future). We see 60-80% upside from today's price levels.

Company Overview

TaskUs is an emerging player in the Customer Experience (CX) and digital service space. Initially owned as a portfolio company of Blackstone (BX), the company went public in mid-2021 at the height of the tech boom (share price went from $23 at IPO to >$80 in a few months!). The company has 47,000 employees across 13 countries

TASK footprint (Company Materials)

The company operates across 3 service lines:

Digital Customer Experience

Centered around enhancing the interactions between businesses and their customers. This service includes:

Customer Support : Providing end-to-end customer service solutions, including inbound and outbound communication, issue resolution, and customer feedback management.

: Providing end-to-end customer service solutions, including inbound and outbound communication, issue resolution, and customer feedback management. Technical Support : Offering technical assistance for a range of products and services, ensuring clients' customers receive expert help and guidance.

: Offering technical assistance for a range of products and services, ensuring clients' customers receive expert help and guidance. Omnichannel Solutions: Integrating various communication channels such as email, chat, social media, and voice to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience.

Trust and Safety

Dedicated to ensuring the integrity and security of online platforms and user experiences. It includes:

Content Moderation : Monitoring and managing user-generated content across platforms to ensure it adheres to community guidelines and legal standards.

: Monitoring and managing user-generated content across platforms to ensure it adheres to community guidelines and legal standards. Fraud Prevention : Identifying and mitigating fraudulent activities to protect both the business and its customers.

: Identifying and mitigating fraudulent activities to protect both the business and its customers. Data Protection and Privacy: Ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and maintaining user privacy.

AI Services

Focused on annotating vast amounts of data for the development of AI algorithms. This service line encompasses:

AI-Enabled Customer Support : Integrating AI tools to provide smarter and more efficient customer support solutions.

: Integrating AI tools to provide smarter and more efficient customer support solutions. Machine Learning and Data Analytics : Utilizing advanced analytics to glean insights from large datasets, aiding in decision-making and strategy development.

: Utilizing advanced analytics to glean insights from large datasets, aiding in decision-making and strategy development. Automation and Process Improvement: Implementing AI-driven automation to streamline processes, reduce manual labor, and increase efficiency.

The chart below shows TASK's revenue mix by each service line

TASK revenue mix (Company Material)

Key clients include the likes of Meta (META), DoorDash (DASH), Uber (UBER), Zoom (ZM), Netflix (NFLX) and more recently "the world’s leading LLM developer" (likely OpenAI).

Recent Performance

Between 2019 and 2022, the company grew its revenue (organically) by 40% CAGR. This was phenomenal growth which explains why the stock price shot up after the IPO. In 2023 however, along with the broader market, growth stalled and revenues experienced a slight decline (~4%). The stock price plummeted as a result, falling below $8 at one point, and eventually recovering slightly to ~$12.5. The company's margin profile is still very impressive generating >23% EBITDA margins.

TASK financial performance (Capital IQ)

We believe the recent financial performance and stock price deterioration have opened a window for long-term investors to jump in. The overall macro environment had a significant impact on clients such as Meta, Zoom, Coinbase (COIN), etc. These clients make up a significant portion of the company's revenue and hence in TASK's latest earnings, their top 20 clients declined by 7% while outside this group, clients grew by 8%. Note that TASK's top 2 clients (likely Meta and Doordash) make up ~30% of revenue while the top 10 comprise ~60%. As we will discuss in the growth catalyst section below, the recovery in some of these names along with TASK's ability to win new clients organically bodes well for the company.

Growth Catalysts

Recovery in Tech Clients' Outlook

Tech Sector Revival : The recent surge in the stock prices of top tech firms, including Meta and DoorDash, TaskUs's largest clients, signals a potential increase in spending in the upcoming year. Meta's transition from a "year of efficiency" to a more growth-oriented outlook, and DoorDash's stock price increase of 50%, are indicative of a broader recovery in the tech sector. This resurgence is likely to result in expanded budgets and increased demand for BPO services, benefitting TaskUs.

: The recent surge in the stock prices of top tech firms, including Meta and DoorDash, TaskUs's largest clients, signals a potential increase in spending in the upcoming year. Meta's transition from a "year of efficiency" to a more growth-oriented outlook, and DoorDash's stock price increase of 50%, are indicative of a broader recovery in the tech sector. This resurgence is likely to result in expanded budgets and increased demand for BPO services, benefitting TaskUs. Meta's Operational Shift: As Meta moves beyond its efficiency-focused phase, it's likely to reinvest in areas that had previously seen cost-cutting measures, increasing its engagement with service providers like TaskUs. Given Meta's profile, they likely buy all 3 services from TaskUs which means it would be challenging for them to transition away from TaskUs.

New Client Wins

Recent Success : TaskUs's recent acquisition of new clients, such as OpenAI, is a testament to its ability to attract high-profile tech companies. Importantly, OpenAI's engagement across all three of TaskUs's service lines (Digital Customer Experience, Trust and Safety, AI Services) enhances client stickiness and deepens the business relationship. Given the growth being experienced by OpenAI, TaskUs stands to benefit immensely through its relationship.

: TaskUs's recent acquisition of new clients, such as OpenAI, is a testament to its ability to attract high-profile tech companies. Importantly, OpenAI's engagement across all three of TaskUs's service lines (Digital Customer Experience, Trust and Safety, AI Services) enhances client stickiness and deepens the business relationship. Given the growth being experienced by OpenAI, TaskUs stands to benefit immensely through its relationship. Reduced Client Concentration Risk: TaskUs’s success in expanding its client base beyond the top 20 clients is a strategic move that mitigates the risk associated with client concentration. This diversification strengthens TaskUs's revenue base and positions it for more stable, long-term growth.

Generative AI Opportunity

AI Services Expansion: The burgeoning field of generative AI presents substantial opportunities for TaskUs. As generative AI continues to evolve, the demand for niche, annotated data crucial for commercializing AI use cases is expected to rise significantly. One criticism we have heard about these services is "If TaskUs is annotating data used to train AI models, these models will eventually become sophisticated enough that annotation services will no longer be required". While on the face of it, this view may seem valid, anyone with deeper knowledge of how AI models are trained can easily show why this argument isn't appropriate. According to McKinsey

AI techniques require models to be retrained to match potential changing conditions, so the training data must be refreshed frequently. In one-third of the cases, the model needs to be refreshed at least monthly, and almost one in four cases require a daily refresh; this is especially the case in marketing and sales and in supply-chain management and manufacturing.

Trust and Safety in AI: The growing scrutiny around generative AI enhances the importance of TaskUs's Trust and Safety services. Ensuring the ethical and safe use of AI technologies is increasingly critical, positioning TaskUs as an essential partner in this rapidly evolving domain. We have already seen numerous examples of AI chatbots not being scrutinized sufficiently and leading to horrendous outputs. Below is a recent example where a car dealership deployed an LLM-based chatbot to assist customers

AI chatbot trust example (gmauthority.com)

AI Chatbot Trust Example (gmauthority.com/blog/2023/12/gm-dealer-chat-bot-agrees-to-sell-2024-chevy-tahoe-for-1/)

Buyout Potential

BPO Industry Consolidation : The BPO sector has been experiencing consolidation, with larger players acquiring smaller, niche companies. Two significant recent transactions showcase this with Teleperformance's acquisition of Majorel and Contentrix's acquisition of Webhelp. TaskUs, with its impressive client list and specialization in the tech sector, emerges as an attractive acquisition target for the larger players. Note that the co-founders of the company still own a significant portion of the shares and will likely want to cash out at some stage. Additionally, Blackstone is still a major shareholder and as with all PE firms, will look to monetize at some stage.

: The BPO sector has been experiencing consolidation, with larger players acquiring smaller, niche companies. Two significant recent transactions showcase this with Teleperformance's acquisition of Majorel and Contentrix's acquisition of Webhelp. TaskUs, with its impressive client list and specialization in the tech sector, emerges as an attractive acquisition target for the larger players. Note that the co-founders of the company still own a significant portion of the shares and will likely want to cash out at some stage. Additionally, Blackstone is still a major shareholder and as with all PE firms, will look to monetize at some stage. Acquisition Synergies: If TaskUs's recovery thesis, particularly its benefit from the tech sector's resurgence, materializes, it could significantly increase its attractiveness to potential acquirers. A buyout could offer strategic synergies, including client and service line diversification, for a larger entity in the BPO space.

Valuation

In order to establish valuation, let's first compare an operating metric that generally correlates very strongly with relative valuations, and revenue growth. While the near term may be a bit volatile for the entire sector, ultimately we would expect the BPO to return to relative growth rates in line with historical performance. Note that this analysis is not meant to imply that TaskUs will grow at its historical rates but to show that relative to its peers it should still grow faster. One very important factor to note when reviewing the chart below is that TaskUs' growth is from organic sources while many of the other peers listed here include growth from M&A (i.e. acquired growth). Ultimately, organic growth is what drives valuation in our experience.

TASK relative growth vs peers (Capital IQ)

Now let's look at the relative valuation of this peer group:

TASK Comps (Capital IQ)

As we can see, instead of trading at a premium to its peer group, TASK is generally trading in line with it. Based on TASK's history of winning high growth tech clients, high growth rate, and overall competitive edge over the listed comps, we expect TASK to trade at a premium to the average comps and would expect the multiple to conservatively increase to 9-10x. This implies a price target of $19-22 (60-80% upside from today's levels).

Key Risks

Client Concentration Risk

Over-Reliance on Major Clients : TaskUs's business heavily relies on a few large tech clients, like Meta and DoorDash. While these relationships contribute significantly to its revenue, they also pose a risk. Any downturn in these clients' businesses, changes in their outsourcing strategies, or loss of these accounts could have a disproportionately negative impact on TaskUs's revenue and growth prospects.

: TaskUs's business heavily relies on a few large tech clients, like Meta and DoorDash. While these relationships contribute significantly to its revenue, they also pose a risk. Any downturn in these clients' businesses, changes in their outsourcing strategies, or loss of these accounts could have a disproportionately negative impact on TaskUs's revenue and growth prospects. Tech Sector Vulnerability: TaskUs's specialization in serving tech clients, while a strength, also exposes it to sector-specific risks. Any downturn in the tech sector, whether due to economic, regulatory, or market-specific factors, can directly affect TaskUs's business.

Macro-Economic Sensitivity

Recessionary Pressures : The global economic climate can significantly influence TaskUs's performance, especially since it operates in a sector sensitive to economic cycles. In recessionary periods, clients may cut back on spending, delay projects, or renegotiate contracts, impacting TaskUs's revenue and profitability.

: The global economic climate can significantly influence TaskUs's performance, especially since it operates in a sector sensitive to economic cycles. In recessionary periods, clients may cut back on spending, delay projects, or renegotiate contracts, impacting TaskUs's revenue and profitability. Currency Fluctuations: As a global company, TaskUs is exposed to currency exchange risks. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can affect its profitability, especially when a significant portion of its revenue comes from clients paying in different currencies.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks

Data Protection and Privacy Laws : As a provider of digital customer experience and AI services, TaskUs handles sensitive customer data. Changes in data protection and privacy laws, particularly in key markets like the EU and the US, can impact its operations and increase compliance costs. Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to hefty fines and damage the company’s reputation.

: As a provider of digital customer experience and AI services, TaskUs handles sensitive customer data. Changes in data protection and privacy laws, particularly in key markets like the EU and the US, can impact its operations and increase compliance costs. Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to hefty fines and damage the company’s reputation. Content Moderation and Ethical Challenges: TaskUs's involvement in content moderation and trust & safety services for tech platforms exposes it to ethical and regulatory risks. There is growing scrutiny and regulatory attention on how online content is moderated, with potential implications for TaskUs's operations and legal responsibilities.

Conclusion

We firmly believe that investing in businesses with sound fundamentals and a solid track record of growth and profitability, during times of temporary macro weakness, leads to outsized returns. TASK fits perfectly in this criteria and presents long horizon investors with a tremendous opportunity to take advantage. Based on the data points presented in this article, it should be apparent that there is already evidence of a tech sector turnaround, and the worst may be behind us. With a list of impressive clients and several growth catalysts, we see a meaningful upside in the stock.