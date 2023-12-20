FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

As I write this on the morning of December 19th of 2023, it's clear that the year is coming quickly to an end. Every year seems to move a bit faster than the year before it. But one thing that keeps life exciting during these times is that the market always finds a way to surprise. Including dividends, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) experienced a loss of 18% last year. So far this year, the index is up around 23%. It's common to experience a strong rebound after a period of weakness. That on its own is not all that surprising, but what is surprising is that this occurred at a time when interest rates were being hiked. Now, the interest rate cycle seems to be about to turn in the other direction. And as things stand, the future looks very uncertain. There are both positive and negative indicators regarding what the future might look like. All combined, I do think that the data is indicative of a slightly bullish scenario. And in light of that, I have come out with my own forecast for what I think the market will be at when the final closing bell tolls at the end of 2024.

Where things stand

Whenever you look at data regarding the market, it's a wise idea to be mindful that it could mean more than one thing. As an example, take the price to earnings ratio of the S&P 500. If we remove a brief spike that occurred near the end of 2020 when earnings data plunged because of the pandemic, the 26.19 reading that we get for the index is the highest we have seen since late 2010. To some market watchers and analysts, this could indicate that the market is quite a bit overvalued. Below, you can see what is called the Shiller PE, also known as the cyclically adjusted price to earnings multiple for the S&P 500. It makes certain adjustments for inflation data. And it's even worse than the traditional price to earnings ratio for the index.

To be clear, there are reasons to be bearish. Interest rates are at 22-year highs and between what is going on in Israel and Ukraine, geopolitical tensions are at highs that we have not seen in many years. China, often viewed as the world's factory, and a country that has proven to be a source of growth during the last few economic downturns, is facing its own problems. Slowing productivity growth, high unemployment amongst the youth, a massive contraction in the construction sector, high amounts of debt, and more, are all working against it. The nation, which has currently dropped to the second largest in the world in terms of population, recorded its first population decline in six decades. And it's not alone. Japan, South Korea, and many other major nations, are seeing what will be long-term population issues.

For all of the bad things out there, it's undeniable that there are also positives. And those positives can sometimes be drawn from the exact same data that paints a negative picture. Take again, the price to earnings ratio of the S&P 500. An alternative way to interpret the data is that the market is forward-looking in that it believes that the economic picture will improve enough for the companies that make up the index that investors are willing to pay a premium over the 14.96 median ratio that has historically been the case. Based on the current trading multiple of the S&P 500, we are looking at earnings per unit for the index of $182.53. Bloomberg, however, sees earnings climbing to $247 next year. At current pricing, that would translate to a much more reasonable multiple of 19.19.

But for all the negatives out there, a legitimate question would be what could drive such an improvement in the financial performance of the companies that make up the index. Let's start with the most obvious, which is an interest rates are slated to decline. Inflation has come down considerably from its highs and the Federal Reserve currently believes that core inflation in 2024 will drop from about 3.1% now to 2.4%. By 2026, it's expected for us to hit the much desired 2% figure that the Federal Reserve has historically targeted. And that will certainly be accompanied by a cut of the interest rates. In fact, at its latest meeting, the Federal Reserve, in the form of its dot plot, indicated that up to three cuts could be made by the end of next year.

A drop in inflation bodes well for the consumer because it makes life financially easier. A drop in the interest rate does the same, and it encourages additional investments. Buying homes becomes easier, investing in businesses becomes easier, borrowing for anything really becomes easier. As an example, take a $400,000 home that is purchased with 20% down and a 7% interest rate. A drop from 7% to 6% would save the homeowner in question $210.41 per month, or $2,524.92 annually. Although much of the debt that the US has is long term in its maturity, a decrease in interest rates also reduces required government outlays which frees up spending to use for other things or, just more likely, results in a slower accumulation of debt.

But there are other data points that are bullish. From the start of 2018 until the pandemic began in early 2020, the personal savings rate in the US ranged between 5.7% and 8.5%. Today, that number is closer to 3.8%. That's likely in response to the high amounts of inflation that increased costs for many Americans. This is interesting because, even though we have seen it flatline since May of this year, real disposable income is actually at the highest point it has been since April of 2021. Back then, we were just seeing a decline from a spike that began because of government stimulus aimed at propping up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. But put in another context, real disposable personal income in this country is 5.8% above what it was in February of 2020 before the pandemic really had an opportunity to impact the state of the economy. So if we strip out that brief window of time in which stimulus helped out Americans tremendously, real disposable personal income is at an all-time high.

Despite rising interest rates, another interesting data point involves household debt service payments as a percent of disposable personal income. Again, during the pandemic, we saw some extreme levels here, with a decline to as little as 8.3%. But if we remove the pandemic era window of time, household debt service of 9.8% of disposable personal income is actually the lowest that we have seen in many years.

Prior to the pandemic, it was at around 10%. That's not a huge disparity by any means, but it is a positive indicator reflecting the state of the economy. Even more stark than this is the decline seen in total household financial obligations as a percent of disposable personal income. Ever since peaking at 18.2% in the final quarter of 2007, this metric has been on a pretty steady decline. Again, excluding a brief window during the pandemic times, it is at the lowest point seen on record, which dates back to the first quarter of 1980.

In addition to falling interest rates, falling inflation, and low levels of obligations serving to fuel economic activity next year, there's also the fact that, recently, the consumer has been doing quite well from an earnings perspective. Between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of this year, real weekly earnings for the median worker have grown by 1.7%.

In fact, if you take real wage growth from February of 2010 through February of 2020, and compared it to the window of time from November of 2022 through November of this year, you would see that real wage growth has actually outpaced real wage growth prior to the pandemic. A tight labor market, which has been caused by robust economic growth, has been instrumental in real wage growth in the US outperforming other major countries like Canada, France, Japan, the UK, Italy, and even Germany.

Speaking of jobs, the number of full time workers in the US has literally never been higher. From February of 2020, which was probably the last month that we saw before the pandemic started to have a material impact on things, this country has added nearly 4.1 million full time workers to its payroll. Even though we have had some months that were weak, like in October when we added only 150,000 jobs, jobs data continues to surprise. In November, for instance, private non-farm payroll data showed the addition of 199,000 workers. That's up from the 180,000 that analysts expected. In fact, the unemployment rate has remained stubbornly low and, at present, it stands at 3.7%. That's only marginally higher than the 3.4% that was seen earlier in the year and briefly before the pandemic. When you add on to this the fact that a decline in inflationary pressures and falling interest rates should fuel spending and overall economic activity, it's likely that wages will further increase next year.

We are also seeing some other interesting signs of recovery. At the start of this year, I was quite bearish on the housing market from a short-term perspective. I thought that the impact of rising interest rates would cause pain for at least several quarters. But as you can see in the tables below, while backlog is still quite low at the major homebuilding companies on a year over year basis, the number of new orders coming in and the cancellation rate associated with these new properties, are improving drastically. With the home market slated to recover, home prices should continue their ascent and the impact on the net worth of homeowners should be positive as well, also fueling economic growth.

Company Backlog (Units) Latest Quarter Backlog (Units) - Same Quarter Last Year KB Home 7,008 10,756 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 6,118 7,941 Meritage Homes 3,608 6,064 Century Communities 1,887 3,455 Beazer Homes USA 1,711 2,091 PulteGroup 13,547 17,053 Toll Brothers 7,295 10,725 NVR Inc. 10,371 10,758 D.R. Horton 15,197 19,614 Click to enlarge

Company Net New Orders (Units) - Latest Quarter Net New Orders (Units) - Same Quarter Last Year KB Home 3,097 2,040 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 2,592 2,069 Meritage Homes 3,474 2,310 Century Communities 2,149 1,318 Beazer Homes USA 1,003 704 PulteGroup 7,065 4,924 Toll Brothers 2,425 1,266 NVR Inc. 4,746 4,421 D.R. Horton 18,939 13,582 Click to enlarge

Company Cancellation Rate - Latest Quarter Cancellation Rate - Same Quarter Last Year KB Home 21% 35% Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 11% 16% Meritage Homes 11% 30% Century Communities 16% 35% Beazer Homes USA 17% 33% PulteGroup 15% 24% Toll Brothers 10% 13% NVR Inc. 14% 15% D.R. Horton 21% 32% Click to enlarge

Now, putting a specific price point on the S&P 500 is quite tricky. This would be tricky in any year, but in such a year like what 2024 is looking to be, with unusual economic circumstances defining it, this is true more now than ever. What we do know is that, in the third quarter of this year, real GDP managed to grow at a rate of 5.2%. The Federal Reserve branch in Atlanta expects this to slow to 2.6% for the final quarter of the year. Though, it's unclear what the trend will look like next year. The Conference Board currently anticipates growth for next year in the US of 0.8%. But given the positives that I pointed out already, I would expect this number to be quite a bit higher. I don't think that 3% growth would be unrealistic if the Federal Reserve follows through on a three interest rate cuts, which would be above. We can't really equate sales growth with GDP, especially since around 40% of all revenue from S&P 500 firms (and nearly 60% of all technology firms in the index) comes from overseas. Given this and if we assume that the global economy will grow faster than the 2.5% expected by The Conference Board, and if we use the same pre-pandemic profit margins of about 11.6%, assigning a trading multiple of 26 would give us a reading of about 5,500 for the index. That would translate to an increase over where the S&P 500 currently is of about 16%.

Takeaway

As things stand, nobody knows what the future holds. And anybody who does tell you what the future will be is likely full of it. We can use data to get a good idea of whether the direction should be positive or negative, though there is a lot of guesswork in this type of analysis at the end of the day. Based on my own assessment of the state of the economy, I do believe that the picture for investors will be better a year out from now than it is today. I would argue that it's unlikely we will exit 2024 outside of the range of between 5,200 and 5,800, with my primary target being 5,500.

