Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

All-Time Highs Are Coming For The S&P 500 Next Year

Dec. 20, 2023 8:39 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY, IVV, VOO, SPX2 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index experienced a loss of 18% last year but has rebounded by 23% so far this year.
  • The market is uncertain due to changing interest rates and geopolitical tensions.
  • Positive indicators, however, are largely positive and indicate that next year is likely to be really solid.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Coworkers celebrating at the office

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

As I write this on the morning of December 19th of 2023, it's clear that the year is coming quickly to an end. Every year seems to move a bit faster than the year before it. But one

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.48K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (527)
"Positive indicators are largely positive". No s**t
m
maxhappy
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (65)
All good until you give a trading multiple of 26. Better off in bonds at that price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
IVV
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.