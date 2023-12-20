Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: A League Of Its Own

Dec. 20, 2023 9:29 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock
Summary

  • Netflix has sustainable competitive advantages and is expected to be the only profitable streaming business, apart from Disney.
  • The decline in competition and the "Netflix effect" will drive further revenue and profit margin growth.
  • Valuation is a concern, but Netflix has a dominant global position and significant growth opportunities.
Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has created sustainable competitive advantages due to 15 years of investments and innovation. Other than maybe Disney (DIS), I do not expect any other competitor to create a meaningfully profitable streaming business.

The decline in competition, in

Lincoln Olson profile picture
Lincoln Olson
157 Followers
Lincoln previously wrote an investing newsletter read by 60,000+ investors. Today, he shares his complete portfolio and how he manages his money in a newsletter (The Barbell Investor) published on StockAnalysis. Lincoln holds degrees in finance, economics, and accounting. Blended Equity Portfolio | FCF Growth + Moats | Decades-Long Holding Periods

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

