Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Massive Increase In U.S. Energy Production - Its Investment Implications (Part 4) - Alternate Energy

Dec. 21, 2023 7:35 AM ETAM, AY, BGR, EPD, EVA17 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The final installment in the 4-part Energy series. "Alternate" energy has been growing as a source of U.S. energy and especially electric generation.
  • Solar and wind have been growing fastest but may be running into roadblocks.
  • Because solar and wind are intermittent sources, we will almost certainly need one or more "base load" type sources to grow as well (candidates are small-scale nuclear, geothermal, and hydrogen).
  • Reasonable projections confirm that we will continue to use a large amount of natural gas to generate electricity until 2050 and almost certainly well beyond that date.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Co-authored with Philip Mause.

This is a follow-up article discussing the macroeconomic forces at play in energy that have influenced our stock selection in the sector. There has been a shift for the U.S. from being a net consumer of energy

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.21K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, BGR, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Hidden Opportunities, and Philip Mause all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (17)

D
Dividend Digging Armadillo
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (1.23K)
Continue holding EPD with 50% price appreciation plus distributions along with BGR 12.5%+ appreciation plus monthly divys. AM is a candidate for new position to one’s portfolio. Thanks for your assessment.

Dividend Digging Armadillo
Baja Oklahoma
ephud profile picture
ephud
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (16.69K)
Unmentioned in this discussion is the question, is increasing CO2 really a problem? Many reputable scientists say no.
d
dean3084
Today, 8:28 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Very informative analysis. I have owned AM since May 2021 and BGR since September 2022 which I'm very pleased with both. Just added more BGR on December 15th. Great companies to own down the line in the energy and natural resources arena. Thanks Rida and the whole HDO staff for your efforts over the years. :-)
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (7.86K)
@dean3084 Thanks for your kind comment.
S
Strawman2
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (348)
@Philip Mause If I wanted to start looking at SMR's, what companies would
look at.
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (814)
Recent buying opps in this sector, I bought NEP (11.6% yield) and PBW (3.6% yield) around the lows.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Total energy output is only increasing very modestly, so how do we explain the government wants to push us into 50% utilization of electric cars when total power generation is only increasing by 20% obviously the government doesn’t understand that we need more power generation from some source
Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (7.86K)
@AZ BOY Thanks for your comment. If we were to displace 50% of gasoline usage with EVs, it would increase electric consumption by about 12%.
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 8:17 AM
Comments (3.05K)
@Philip Mause
And the energy to charge all those EVs still comes mostly from Fossil Fuels!
And…. Americans are proving to not be very interested in buying EVs, at least not yet because of charging and range issues!
PendragonY profile picture
PendragonY
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (87.48K)
@AZ BOY @Philip Mause

There is some wide ranges and big assumptions, but it looks like the estimate is an increase in electric generation of 20%-50% to replace all ICE cars.

usafacts.org/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
AY--
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
BGR--
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
EVA--
Enviva Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.