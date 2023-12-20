Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Central Banks Hold Steady But Send Different Messages To Markets

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.61K Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Jay Powell said that the Fed believes we are at or near peak rates for this cycle and that additional hikes are unlikely.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde said future decisions will ensure that rates "will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary."
  • BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the bank could resume monetary tightening if inflationary pressures prove to be more persistent than expected.

The Bank of England in London

kelvinjay

The central bank trifecta - the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BOE) - all held interest rates steady at their meetings last week. But while their actions were the same, they

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.61K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
TheHarlequin
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (938)
According to the Financial Times the Bank of England also said it couldn’t rely on the data it was basing its policy decisions on so it might have to keep rates at current levels for longer until it has confidence in the data. Interesting.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.