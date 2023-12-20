maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) core business, e-commerce, is slowing down amid intensifying competition with JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD). Despite this, Alibaba is one of the main beneficiaries of China's economic opening up. The company is also actively improving operational efficiency in its other major segments: logistics, cloud technology and product/food delivery. The development of these areas will be a major contributor to Alibaba's improved financial results over the 2024-2025 horizon. The potential spin-off of segments into separately traded companies could also serve as a growth driver. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

Alibaba's strategy

Alibaba's management recognized that Internet penetration in China has reached a ceiling and the company's core business - e-commerce - will organically grow slowly. Meanwhile, the management recognizes that artificial intelligence is actively developing and integrating into different spheres of life. Amid all this, Alibaba presented an updated 10-year development plan for the holding company. Its main provisions include three points :

1. Creation of a flexible and fast management structure. Alibaba wants to give more freedom to local management in decision-making. The company is exploring incentive systems that strike a balance between independent organizations and cooperation between business groups to maximize synergies for development purposes.

2. Investment prioritization. Alibaba will divide assets into core business and non-core assets. Core business is Alibaba's long-term bets where development investments will be allocated. The amount of investment will depend on market size, business model and product competitiveness. In non-core assets, Alibaba will realize their value by quickly putting them into profit or selling them off.

3. Investments for the future. Alibaba will strengthen strategic initiatives in the early phase, meaning it will invest in their growth. A three-year period will be considered to assess and confirm value.

Alibaba has also developed three-year strategies for each business segment separately.

What's important, the company has ramped up its rhetoric toward giving value to its shareholders, despite not separating its cloud business.

Alibaba is awaiting approval for the IPO of its logistics segment Cainiao Smart Logistics on the Hong Kong exchange, but will actually be evaluating demand in our view. Alibaba will not fully IPO the business, current fundraising expectations are $1+bn. Recall that Alibaba earlier postponed the Freshippo IPO amid weak interest in the consumer sector. Alibaba planned to raise $6-$10 billion when Freshippo was estimated at only $4bn.

Similarly, the company is evaluating options to sell or IPO its international e-commerce division, Alibaba International Digital Commerce.

Alibaba's current decision to put the brakes on the IPO seems reasonable, as low demand leads to low valuations for the businesses, and the company is seeking to maximize value for shareholders.

Alibaba also declared a dividend payment of $1/ADS (~$2.5bn) and has an unrealized share repurchase balance of $14.6bn (~7% of capitalization).

Alibaba's financial results

Taobao and Tmall Group's key business segment - domestic e-commerce - posted revenue growth of 4% YoY to ¥97.7 billion and generated ¥47.1 bn in operating profit (+3% YoY). Segment margin amounted to 48%.

The 88VIP loyalty program has become a good support for Alibaba's ecosystem development. The program essentially works like Amazon Prime and allows for additional user involvement in activities on the site. Access to the program costs ¥ 888 per year, and the customer, having access to the loyalty program, begins to accumulate bonuses for both purchases and other actions on the site (reviews, etc.). The program also gives discounts that are also valid during major sales. 88VIP bonuses can also be spent on other Alibaba services - Youku (streaming), Xiami (music), Ele.me (food delivery), Taopiaopiao (ticket sales), and other services).

Alibaba's cloud business, Alibaba Cloud, generated ¥ 27.6bn (+2% YoY). Segment operating profit was ¥ 1.4 bn (+44% YoY) and operating margin was 5.1% (+1.5 p.p. YoY).

Alibaba announced that it will not launch an IPO due to a ban on exports of high-tech chips from the U.S. to China, which will negatively impact the growth and development of Alibaba's cloud segment, according to management. We do not expect such an effect, as the growth of Alibaba Cloud segment in terms of revenue has been low for a long time and the focus is on improving operational efficiency, which is what we are seeing now.

Most likely, Alibaba decided to cancel the IPO due to weak demand in the market. Various investment houses gave a valuation of Alibaba Cloud at $40-$60bn, which is quite a lot for the Hong Kong exchange.

There are 65% fewer offerings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023 than in 2022. And all the big companies that have IPO'd since 2022 are trading below the offering price. There have been two "big" IPOs this year. On April 27, Chinese spirits maker ZJLD Group (capitalization ~$4.7bn) went public. The company raised about ~$670 mln, and the stock fell 18% on the first day of trading. October 27 was the IPO of J&T Express (capitalization ~$13.5 bn), a logistics company backed by Tencent. The company originally planned to raise more than $1bn, but then reduced the offer to $500mln.

Given this low demand, it makes sense that Alibaba doesn't want to spin off its cloud business, as the $500 mln stock offering is a free float of 0.8%-1.2%.

Alibaba's international e-commerce segment, AIDC, earned ¥ 24.5bn in revenue (+53% YoY). The segment's operating loss amounted to ¥ 384 mln, down by 49% YoY.

As part of the segment, Alibaba is actively increasing the representation of goods on international platforms and developing the logistics chain. Currently, the main investments in logistics have been made and the company is determined to monetize international platforms and bring the segment to profitability.

Alibaba is going to implement AI technologies to translate product descriptions into different languages, as well as to improve customer support for overseas users. In this way, Alibaba wants to improve the representation of local manufacturers on global markets.

In overseas markets, Alibaba has a high penetration rate only in Asia and Turkey. Therefore, the company will expand market penetration in other regions.

Cainiao's logistics segment generated ¥ 22.8bn in revenue (+25% YoY) and the segment's operating profit was ¥ 906 mn (+625% YoY). Cainiao is developing premium 5-day delivery, which has launched in 8 countries. Cainiao's main strategy for the next 3 years will be to develop a global logistics network to support the development of AIDC. Alibaba will also embed AI capabilities to improve data analytics for better delivery routes and warehouse management.

The local services segment generated ¥ 15.6bn in revenue (+16% YoY). The segment's loss was ¥ 2.6 bn, down 23% YoY. The segment continued to grow organically, driven by both non-food delivery (Ele.me initially focused on food delivery) and the recovery of tourism in China. The company plans to integrate AI to improve data analytics.

The Digital Media segment generated ¥ 5.8bn in revenue (+11% YoY), while the segment's operating loss was ¥ 201mln, down 44% YoY. The segment continues to grow due to the recovery in offline sales. Alibaba's goal is to take the segment to plus, although the company intends to continue investing in the creation of self-produced movies and TV series.

The Other Businesses segment generated ¥ 48.1bn in revenue, almost flat YoY. The segment's operating loss was ¥ 1.4bn, down 50% YoY. Alibaba moved DingTalk, an enterprise communication platform, from the Cloud segment to this segment. Alibaba is actively embedding AI into DingTalk to create personalized smart assistants for each employee.

We have revised downwards Alibaba's revenue forecast from ¥957.9 bn (+10% YoY) to ¥933 bn (+7% YoY) for 2024 and from ¥1 072 bn (+12% YoY) to ¥1 014 bn (+9% YoY) for 2025 due to the downgrade of Cainiao's growth rate forecast due to achieving significant market share within China and delayed segment development in overseas markets.

Invest Heroes

We have revised our EBITDA forecast from ¥219.1 bn (+55% YoY) to ¥191.4 bn (+35% YoY) for 2024 and from ¥244.4 bn (+12% YoY) to ¥206.9 bn (+8% YoY) for 2025 due to downward revision of revenue forecast and increased unallocated expenses forecast from an average of 2% to 4% of revenue over the valuation period.

Invest Heroes

Valuation

Our target share price is $172. Given the new assumptions, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

We value the company's shares using a weighted average of the EV/EBITDA multiple method and the FCF Yield method.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

Alibaba remains a company leader in its niches and continues to compete vigorously with younger players in the market. Alibaba presented an investor-centric business strategy, which is positive for the company's shareholders. The key driver of Alibaba's future performance will be both growth in financial results, as well as turning unprofitable segments into profits and taking parts of the business to IPO, which will unlock the fundamental value of the company.

The key risk for Alibaba remains a potential slowdown in China's economy next year amid a slowdown in the economies of its key partners, the US and the EU. Another risk is weak investment activity in the Hong Kong market, which could delay IPOs indefinitely.

In this regard, we believe that it is logical to gain the position partially in two or three runs.