NovaGold Resources Stock: Valuation Starting To Improve

Summary

  • NovaGold Resources Inc. stock has suffered a 40% drawdown in the past six months, underperforming its peers and the gold price.
  • The company finished the quarter with ~$130 million in cash after receipt of a deferred payment, with continued progress permitting/optimizing the Donlin project.
  • Unfortunately, high upfront costs pose challenges for green-lighting the project, and even current gold prices leave the IRR on an inflation-adjusted basis for costs below Barrick's hurdle rate.
  • In this update, we'll look at recent developments, the stock's updated valuation, and how it looks from a relative value standpoint following its decline to US$3.60.

Visible Gold in Quartz Vein

Just over six months ago, I wrote on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), noting that the stock's relative valuation remained unattractive with it trading at a premium to developers (and even some producers) that controlled their

Comments (9)

Prati Management profile picture
Prati Management
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (1.96K)
Taylor - great article and analysis. Thanks for the excellent work you do. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a great New Year in 2024!
G
Goldrunner77
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (103)
Sentiment is low now. You see this project go fast track when gold goes $2500-3000 next year. Things turn around fast. We are in for a ride!
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (17.1K)
Hi GD,

You can't fast-track a project of this size, it's a multi-year build that still needs final permits, it's not a 5k TPD CIL project sitting next to infrastructure that can be put into production in 12-14 months. Barrick will also be right in the thick of its growth capex and the CEO is one of the most disciplined in the sector, I don't see him approving a $10.0+ billion growth capex budget over three years all across different continents with Donlin, Reko Diq, and Lumwana Super Pit when there are higher IRR gold opportunities available at Porgera and Cortez. I'm not saying stock can't go higher from here, but there are better names with just as depressed of sentiment like Argonaut that don't need $2,500/oz gold to get going.
G
Goldrunner77
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (103)
@Taylor Dart You have right there. I was thinking a «fast track» at Barrick meetings. They will go for it when permits are there at $2500-3000. I just think we will see inflation go down and a reccession hit faster than many believe. Gold will go massive up. And that will turn around the minds of even CEOs like Barricks. But lets see.
G
Goldrunner77
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (103)
@Taylor Dart plus pressure from other big names will be there. If Barrick wont build others will. Nova will maybe be bought out. I think sentiment at $3000 gold will be halleluja and everyone will secure the next big project.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (17.1K)
I have a couple of remaining open spots left for my private newsletter for those interested. My portfolio returns are shown below (July 2020 to December 2023) with the GDX being down over 15% in the same period. I prefer to keep my list small so I'm able to answer any email questions from subscribers in a timely manner.

My private newsletter offers my top ideas among miners ranked in order which include a couple of new positions that I have started in the past week, top takeover targets, exclusive research not shared publicly, GDX buy/sell signals, proprietary sentiment indicators updated weekly, & I share my current portfolios plus any new positions I plan to enter/exit. I have been able to outperform GDX/Gold consistently by a wide margin with lower portfolio volatility due to timing models I've built and rigid stock selection.

Returns Link: https://imgur.com/a/ZFCCMOm

Subscription Link: buy.stripe.com/...
D
Dividends for Days
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (569)
@Taylor Dart I just joined! One less subscriber available ;)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (17.1K)
@Dividends for Days Thanks for your support and hope it's of value!
