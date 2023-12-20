Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TAN: Madness But Signs Of Life

Dec. 20, 2023 11:55 AM ET
Summary

  • 2023 has been tough for the solar industry, but this has not stopped impressive growth despite the challenges. Stocks are down, but business actually looks bright.
  • The Invesco Solar ETF is a US-focused view of the solar industry and this impacts the cautious view about solar in 2023, notwithstanding recent plans to dramatically expand renewable investment.
  • With a successful COP28, and climate emergencies everywhere, the solar industry is likely to do well in the near future.
  • Short-term oversupply, especially with SolarEdge and Enphase has led to a negative outlook that seems to be a short-term hiccup.
  • TAN is a US-biased snapshot of the solar industry, but investors looking to hedge their bets with an ETF might look closely at TAN in the near term.
Solar panels reflect sparkling light and golden sky,Clean energy, and environment

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

It isn’t hard to conclude that we live in a pretty mad world, with lots of political instability (Ukraine, Gaza), concerns about the rise of China, high interest rates and inflation. All of the above are par-for-the-course, although not often all happening at the same time. The big

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.63K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Comments (2)

anarchist profile picture
anarchist
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (4.06K)
I have done well with ICLN an ETF with more wind positions than solar.
J
JayPar
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (4.19K)
One major party in the US is in denial about climate change except for a few less radical members. In particular the front runner in the polls currently. He has spoken of solar and ‘wind mills’ as a scam as well as climate change. If he gets in renewables in the US are going no where as well as the likely end of all future legitimate presidential elections.
