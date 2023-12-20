Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ardelyx Is Beginning To Look Highly Interesting Again

Dec. 20, 2023 12:02 PM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Stock4 Comments
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ardelyx, Inc. drug tenapanor was approved by the FDA to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
  • The company's revenue from its marketed indication, Ibsrela, exceeded expectations in the September quarter, showing strong growth.
  • Ardelyx has a cash balance of $218mn and a cash runway of 4-5 quarters, with increasing revenue expected to augment their funds.

Anterior or front xray view of the kidneys and the ureter 3D rendering illustration with male body contours. Human anatomy, medical, biology, science, healthcare concepts.

libre de droit

I used to cover Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) when nobody else did, back in the day when ARDX was a bottom feeder's least welcome catch. From my last article, January 2022:

I made a small purchase of ARDX

This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.35K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

j
john boy
Today, 12:50 PM
Comments (16.69K)
In 13 months ardelyx will have 1.1 bln $ from bith drugs making a market cap of around 6bln $. around 25$ per share
Tom W Dorsey profile picture
Tom W Dorsey
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (1.57K)
I'd like to see it back down to about $1b in market cap to add, getting a little heady. Thanks for the article.
AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (126)
@Tom W Dorsey sure… and I would like many other stocks from Microsoft and google to Pfizer etc etc also drop by 40% so I can buy or add more!

The question you should ask is WHY and what can cause the market cap to drop by about 40% which you can ignore the reasons for that drop to initiate a position in the stock!

And more importantly would you be taking a position in the stock if this rather significant drop were to take place (after all you did not care much for the stock when the company was at $1b market cap to begin with)!
r
reasonableperson1
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (91)
You advise opening a "pilot" position in ARDX, yet according to the disclaimer you have not done so and do not intend to do so. Please explain.
