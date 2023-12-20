libre de droit

I used to cover Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) when nobody else did, back in the day when ARDX was a bottom feeder's least welcome catch. From my last article, January 2022:

I made a small purchase of ARDX shares at around 80 cents. The company has done well for me twice before, and I plan to sell my shares at $1 for a 25% profit with a window of 6 months. I bought a small quantity that I can simply forget about if things go south from here.

This sad statement came after the FDA in its divine dispensation decided to reject tenapanor's NDA with a confusing CRL, followed by a Type A meeting which seemed to contradict the FDA's own previously held position that reduction in serum phosphate levels - as demonstrated by tenapanor - was a valid surrogate endpoint for clinical benefit in DD-CKD patients with elevated phosphorus levels.

This caused a complete standstill for ARDX. The company submitted a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) to appeal the CRL. In Feb 2022, the FDA denied this appeal. While all this was ongoing, the company launched tenapanor as Ibsrela to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, an indication where tenapanor had been approved since 2019, but ARDX had chosen not to launch. In mid-2022, news of a possible adcom took the stock up hugely. The briefing docs were released thereafter, expressing concerns about the magnitude of treatment effect being less than other approved drugs; however, the stock remained buoyant. In November 2022, an advisory committee voted to approve the drug. The details were:

The vote was 9-4 for tenapanor as a monotherapy to control serum phosphorus in adults with CKD on dialysis. The vote on a second question on using tenapanor in combination with phosphate binder treatment was 10-2 with one abstention.

This positive vote led the FDA to reconsider the appeal, with the end result being that ARDX resubmitted its NDA in April. Finally, on October 17, the FDA approved the drug to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

This is the convoluted history of tenapanor, and I am glad that it was approved. Another contributor has touched upon the FDA politics that possibly led to this inordinate delay in approval. I am not going to dwell on that, despite it looking as ugly as possible. I am glad ARDX is up 750% from when I purchased it last year; to be honest, though, I sold out late last year, still at a very decent profit, albeit on a small position.

On our Investing Group, someone asked me in early October:

Hi Avisol. I saw that you wrote some articles on ARDX in the past (I just wish you kept your investment to these days). PDUFA for XPHOZAH is set on 17/10, whose approval would look promising. On another note, Ibsrela's sales show that it is heading to break the sales estimates made for 2023. Would you recommend investing in ARDX? Thanks.

In response, I said:

ARDX has done very well for me in the past. I haven't covered it in a long time. I believe tenapanor will finally be approved this time. At its current price point, and given the current bullish trend, I don't expect a huge spike on approval, much of which must be baked in by ARDX' long suffering investors.

Although the stock has now doubled since that time, I think I was right, as the stock didn't see much appreciation immediately after approval. That eventuality was already baked in, like I noted. What wasn't taken into account was Ibserla's strong performance. ARDX had chosen not to launch tenapanor in this indication despite an approval back in 2019; however, when it did launch, tenapanor did very well. The company released earnings on Oct 31, and this is when the stock took off after Ibserla's strong earnings beat.

What we want to see now is whether ARDX is still a buy.

This now depends entirely on how well tenapanor does in the market. There's not much of a pipeline to speak of right now. This is now all about revenue, and so far, in the one marketed indication, tenapanor has done very well. In the September quarter, total revenue was $56mn, which exceeded the consensus by $33mn. That means, consensus was $23mn. Now, U.S. net product sales for Ibsrela reached $22.3M, up from $4.9M in Q2 2023, and the additional $32mn came mainly from the $30mn in milestone payments the company received from the Japanese approval of tenapanor in hyperphosphatemia.

If we were to ignore this one-off revenue, we still see tenapanor doing exceedingly well, meeting street expectations roundly, and showing strong sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. As CEO Mike Raab remarked:

We continue to see an increase in new and repeat writers, as well as new and refill prescriptions increasing from established writers at a steady, meaningful trajectory.

This set the stage for the launch of Xphozah (tenapanor) in early November. 2.7 million prescriptions for phosphate binders are written each year, however the side effect burden is terrible. Renagel (generic sevalmer) is a key phosphate binder, and its development team was led by current Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Director Patrizia Cavazzoni, who formerly headed Global Pharmacovigilance and Epidemiology at Sanofi (SNY), the maker of sevelamer brands Renagel and Renvela (thanks for contributor Clinically Sound Investor for this information).

Anyway, as I noted earlier, the company believes that "tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus could represent a market opportunity of between $500 million and $700 million in the United States." If tenapanor can price it right, there's a large unmet need here in terms of side effects which it can address.

Financials

ARDX has a market cap of $1.54bn and a cash balance of $218mn. This includes $58mn of cash they raised through an ATM facility, as well as the $2mn they received in milestone payments from Fosun. As the company stated in their earnings call:

First, we have received payment from Kyowa Kirin for the $30 million receivable, associated with [indiscernible] approval in Japan. Second, also associated with that approval is a $5 million milestone payment we have received from HealthCare Royalty Partners. And finally, we drew $22.5 million from our loan agreement with SLR Capital.

Research and development expenses were $8.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, while selling, general and administrative expenses were $32.7 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 4-5 quarters, which is to be augmented by their increasing revenue, for which they raised guidance by $4-5mn for the full year to $76M-$78M, up from the $72M-$77M it projected earlier.

Bottom Line

This is only the beginning for Ardelyx, Inc. I believe, a few quarters down the line, that tenapanor's sales in both approved indications will exceed expectations. The stock chart looks very bullish right now, so I would buy a pilot position now, and then see if I can average down on any dip ahead.