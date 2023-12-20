Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dec. 20, 2023
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have consistently predicted that the S&P 500 will go higher each year and expect the same for 2024.
  • I believe that disruptive economic innovations benefit the whole and tend to flow toward capital holders, leading to a long-term upward trend in the S&P 500.
  • Target range of 4,500 to 5,200 for the S&P 500 in 2024, with a target of 4,850 based on the expectation of a rate cut and election volatility.
Craps Table

Leland Bobbe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs.

Introduction: Up or Down?

An exercise in futility, yet one everyone in our industry seems to take it very seriously.

Where will the S&P 500 (SPX, NYSEARCA:SPY) be at

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
bob2014
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (130)
Good luck
P
Proxima
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Thank you Robert and Sam for sharing your insights and does the Buffett indicator still have value projecting a 10 year return of around 1.7 percent ?
c
crusmon6
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (1.16K)
Sam is right about the S&P 500. Apple is about 10% of the SPY which is the S&P 500 and QQQ the Nasdaq 100. The Federal Government has over 6 million employees (Civil Service, Postal and four military branches) that are participants in the Federal Retirement TSP Plan. Every participant contributes 5 to 15% of their gross salary into the TSP every two weeks with the Federal Government matching an additional 5% of salary. Although there are several investments to choose from the overwhelming majority of employees contribute to the C Fund which is the S&P 500 (SPY). Every two weeks a total of 26 times each year millions of government employees buy more and more of the S&P 500. This is a massive continuous investment in those 500 stocks of which 30% are the Magnificent Seven with APPLE COMPUTER the biggest beneficiary of the windfall!
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (555)
The official inflation data from BLS lowballs real inflation by at least 33-50% from looking at goods & services data for last 2.5 decades[real world prices].Which is why you have to have all your money in hard assets[real estate, stocks, commodities]or you will be wiped out in debasement! The BLS and FED have made 14 changes to how it measures inflation since 1981 [and every change to get official inflation number lower]. No doubt that technology has lowered inflation some but not the extent of the BLS data proven for over decades by looking at real world prices. The two greatest beneficiaries of interest rate suppression since 2009 M-2 low has been real estate and tech stocks to 2020 high. The government will almost NEVER pay you the real interest[inflation rate] rate, so get yourself out of cash as fast as possible. Because most peoples salaries [buying power] goes down every year as their wages don't keep up with REAL inflation.
s
skipharthun
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (216)
Good common sense advice. Thank you
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (7.69K)
So 1.7% above where we are today. 🤷‍♂️
