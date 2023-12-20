Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024 - Liquidia, Burford, And Roivant

Summary

  • Liquidia Corporation is worth at least $15 in a win.
  • Roivant Sciences is worth at least $12 per share.
  • Burford Capital Limited is worth at least $20 per share.
Countdown to midnight 2024

Sergey Peterman

Value & Event Driven Investing

I recently spoke for a half an hour about three things that could happen in 2024 to reveal the value of our favorite stocks, taking about five minutes for each actionable, edgy idea, then leaving 15

Like underpaying for bargains?

Here are more.

Comments (4)

bbob68 profile picture
bbob68
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (1.25K)
. Big government and big business is often a win win for both, if terrible for their customers.........A sad commentary indeed!
Chris DeMuth Jr. profile picture
Chris DeMuth Jr.
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (25.02K)
@bbob68 another example of this is the big four airline oligopoly pushing the DoJ to protect them from $JBLU competition by delaying their deal with $SAVE. If they can break the deal, $SAVE will get wrecked and the big four oligopolists will buy its planes at scrap prices.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (1.36K)
Didn't LQDA just win their patent dispute this morning?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, .

Trending Analysis

Trending News

