LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) stock has been on a great run over the past decade, handily outperforming the S&P 500 on its way to a circa 360%-plus total return for investors. Underpinning that performance is the company's asset-light business model. This basically sees the firm offload physical hotel ownership onto third parties in exchange for high margin franchise and management fees. While that has left Hilton stock sporting a premium valuation of around 29x EPS, attractive growth prospects and capital returns potential can still lead to good returns for long-term investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hilton's global hotel estate currently stands at around 1.15 million rooms spread across 7,400 properties. The key point to appreciate about its business is that the vast majority of these rooms belong to properties which are owned by third parties and not Hilton itself. Indeed, company-owned/leased properties only accounted for 1.5% of its total room count at the end of Q3. The vast majority (~77%) are franchised, while the remainder are operated under management contracts.

Under franchise agreements, Hilton basically collects royalty revenue in exchange for the use of its brand and so on. That typically takes the form of a circa 5-6% cut of room revenue, with no exposure to hotel-level P&L. This segment also includes licensing fees from sidelines like its co-branded credit card agreement with American Express (AXP). Management contracts, on the other hand, see Hilton operate the hotels. These agreements comprise a management fee, which is usually a cut of overall hotel revenue, and potentially a share of hotel operating profit. Although these contracts have more exposure to hotel P&L, expenses like employee wages are typically reimbursed to Hilton by the hotel owners.

There are a couple of key points to take away from this. Firstly, third-party ownership means that Hilton rarely has to stump up the cash for new hotels. For instance, the company's pipeline currently stands at over 450,000 rooms. This amounts to a total of $50 billion in third-party investment, but Hilton is only putting up $350 million itself. Around 90% of new hotels are signed as dry deals, meaning Hilton doesn't put up any cash at all in these transactions. Secondly, franchise and management fees have exceptionally high margin. Although most of its hotels are franchised, the small number of hotels that Hilton owns/leases and operates directly account for a disproportionate share of its top line. As the high margin fee revenue stream continues to grow, Hilton should see overall margin expansion at the corporate level.

Source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings October 2023 Investor Presentation

Management and franchised contracts typically last for 15-plus years, so the cash flows are quite stable and predictable. Although it may seem too good to be true, there are good reasons why third-party operators are happy to accept these terms. One is that the major branded hotel companies have tens of millions of loyalty program members. Hilton specifically has 173 million members, which is up by a factor of around three in around ten years. These customers are more loyal and help drive higher occupancy and spend, with the branded players in general typically offering superior hotel-level metrics compared to independents.

The global lodging industry was somewhat slow to recover from COVID, with Greater China only fully easing restrictions in early 2023. Hilton was within touching distance of pre-pandemic occupancy levels at the end of Q3:

In the quarter, system-wide RevPAR increased 6.8% year-over-year, boosted by strong international performance and continued recovery in business transient and group. Demand improved across all segments and regions with system-wide occupancy for the quarter reaching our highest level post-pandemic and only two percentage points off prior peak levels with September just one point shy of 2019. Chris Nassetta - President & CEO, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Q3 Earnings Call

Because Hilton's portfolio skews more to the United States (~70% of total rooms) and is around 20% larger than in 2019 (when it only had around 950,000 rooms), earnings had already recovered here despite occupancy still lagging pre-COVID marks. In Q3, Hilton posted adjusted EBITDA of $834 million, 14% higher than the year-ago period and 38% higher than Q3 2019.

One area that may have been a cause for concern earlier in the year was net unit growth, with higher interest rates possibly leading to fewer hotel openings as developers struggled with the increased funding costs. This hasn't turned out to be a big problem for Hilton. Net unit growth was over 4% year-on-year in Q3, with management confident of hitting 5% growth in 2023:

For the full year, we continue to expect net unit growth of approximately 5%. We believe we have hit an inflection point and expect a meaningful uptick in openings in the fourth quarter with continued positive momentum into next year with forecast for our highest level of signings in the air, the largest pipeline in our history, nearing the largest under-construction pipeline in our history with identified 2024 openings and positive momentum in conversions, we are confident in our ability to accelerate net unit growth to 5.5% to 6% next year and to return to our prior 6% to 7% growth rate. Chris Nassetta - President & CEO, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Q3 Earnings Call

Although the global hotel industry is fairly mature, Hilton's growth prospects remain above average because the branded operators are gaining market share. The reason why third-party operators like owning and operating brands such as Hilton was set out above, but the same reason also explains why independent hotels are converting over to branded ones. This is a significant driver of net room growth for Hilton and can help sustain attractive rates of growth over the longer term. As per above, instead of maturing, management is actually targeting an acceleration up to 6-7% annual net unit growth after 2024. This is a structural characteristic of the industry and applies to Hilton's peers as well, which is one of the reasons why I think these growth plans are not overly ambitious.

Source: Hilton Worldwide Holdings October 2023 Investor Presentation

Hilton's pipeline - over 450,000 rooms as per above - amounts to around 40% of its current room count, and half of these rooms are already under construction. While that can sustain 6-7% annual growth over the medium term, I would note that Hilton is actually growing its pipeline in addition to its unit count. For instance, pipeline additions through Q3 amounted to 96,500, taking its overall pipeline to 457,000 or 39.4% of current rooms. That is up from 416,400, or 36.9% of total rooms, at the beginning of the year.

Along with 6-7% unit growth, Hilton should also realize a low single-digit per annum contribution from growing RevPAR, or revenue per available room. This is basically the product of hotel occupancy and the average daily room rate. If this grows roughly in line with GDP, Hilton should be good for 9-10% annual top line growth, which it should be able to leverage into even higher rates of operating profit growth as high margin fee revenue becomes an even greater share of its top line.

Finally, because Hilton typically puts up a minimal amount of cash to get new hotels up and running, it can afford to return large amounts of capital to shareholders. Previous buyback programs have seen it reduce shares at a circa 2-3% annualized clip, and at the current valuation, I would expect the same going forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Leverage is quite reasonable here, with net debt of $8.8 billion equal to less than 3x management's 2023 EBITDA forecast (~$3.03 billion), so I don't think this will constrain capital returns potential. Indeed, Hilton has actually been returning more cash than it is currently earning in net income:

Year-to-date, we have returned more than $1.9 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, and we expect to return between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion for the full year. Kevin Jacobs, CFO and President, Global Development, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Q3 Earnings Call

Between net unit growth, RevPAR growth and buybacks, EPS growth potential is attractive. The sell-side analysts with five-year projections that cover Hilton have EPS growth averaging 18% per annum. Because of its asset-light business model and associated cash returns potential, I don't expect these shares to go under 20x EPS absent a major market downturn. Buyback potential would be too compelling much below that point.

The main risk here in the near term is macro-related. Although Hilton's business model largely shields it from hotel-level P&L, revenue and EBITDA are linked directly to RevPAR and unit growth. Slowing economic growth typically weighs on RevPAR, while recessions usually see RevPAR growth turn negative as occupancy and/or daily rate fall. Hilton's peer IHG (IHG) produced the historical series of US industry RevPAR in its 2021 annual report, which illustrates the point nicely. Similarly, a downturn could force developers to step back from building new hotels, which would weigh on Hilton's net unit growth targets and top and bottom lines. This is also my main company-specific risk factor at the moment, as Hilton's unit growth targets are more ambitious than peers.

Source: IHG 2021 Annual Report

With the stock currently at $180, Hilton trades for around 29x consensus 2023 EPS. While a gradual contraction down to 20x EPS over the next five years would shave around 7% per annum from total returns, projected EPS growth of 18% per annum would more than offset this, still producing attractive returns of around 11% per annum. For that reason, I still see Hilton as a good opportunity for longer-term investors despite looking expensive on paper.