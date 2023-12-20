Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 20, 2023 12:04 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.77K Followers

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 20, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Siemon - VP, IR & Treasurer

Jeff Harmening - Chairman and CEO

Kofi Bruce - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Smith - Stifel

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the General Mills Second Quarter F ‘24 Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, December 20th, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeff Siemon, Vice President for Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Jeff Siemon

Thank you, Dina, and good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for our Q&A session on our second quarter fiscal 2024 results. I hope everyone had time to review our press release, listen to the prepared remarks and view our presentation materials, which were made available this morning on our Investor Relations website.

Please note that in our Q&A session this morning, we may make forward-looking statements that are based on our current views and assumptions. Please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward-looking statements and for reconciliations of non-GAAP information, which may be discussed on today's call. I'm here with Jeff Harmening, our Chairman and CEO, and Kofi Bruce, our CFO. So let's go ahead and get to the first question. Dina, can you please get us started?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Of course. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of David Palmer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.