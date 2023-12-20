Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IRBO: Low-Cost Diversification Pays Off - Even In AI/Robotics

JP Research
Summary

  • High-growth tech themes like AI and robotics have rebounded strongly this year.
  • As we head into a lower rate environment and with the AI/robotics runway more extensive than ever, stocks look poised to recoup their 2021/2022 losses.
  • IRBO, a thematic vehicle that rightly optimizes for diversification and low cost, should outperform.
Large Production Line with Industrial Robot Arms at Modern Bright Factory. Solar Panels are being Assembled on Conveyor. Automated Manufacturing Facility

SweetBunFactory

Publicly listed thematic funds have been all the rage in recent years, helped by the outperformance of Ark's group of actively managed ETFs. More recently, lower-cost, passively managed vehicles have emerged, offering investors access to a similar basket of stocks and, in some cases, even better performance

A passionately curious analyst.

