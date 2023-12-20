Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Is Not Cheap, And The 5.7% Yield Is Not As Safe As You Might Think

Dec. 20, 2023 1:46 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) StockBNTX, LLY, MRNA, NONOF, NVAX, NVO30 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.17K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer's stock reached an all-time high in 2021 due to high demand for its COVID-19 vaccine but has since declined by 45% year-to-date.
  • The company has revised its financial guidance for FY24, expecting significantly lower sales and profits.
  • Declining COVID-related sales, uncertainties surrounding existing products, and negative sentiment suggest that now is not the right time to invest in Pfizer's stock.
  • Although a 5.7% dividend yield might appear attractive, a highly leveraged business and a company paying out more than 100% of its FCF exposes underlying issues.
  • Despite the drop in stock price, with the revised guidance Pfizer is not trading at a discount, and I would be interested only below $23.65.
Blue Capsules on Conveyor at Modern Pharmaceutical Factory. Tablet and Capsule Manufacturing Process. Close-up Shot of Medical Drug Production Line.

SweetBunFactory

Amidst the pandemic in 2021, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) stock price hit its all-time high of $61.71. A year later, Pfizer reported a record revenue of $100.33 billion, driven by the demand for its vaccine.

Today, as

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.17K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (30)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (555)
If you find this analysis of Pfizer interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on dividend investing in the future!
D
Deckflexor
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (716)
Not only is the stock cheap, but the dividend is solid. Totally disagree with this article.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (555)
@Deckflexor I still hope you enjoyed reading the contrarian view and confirmed your own investment thesis.

Happy Holidays!
Ojemine profile picture
Ojemine
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (271)
Pfizer is certainly one of the heavyweights in the pharma segment, I think the current price is a good entry point and will buy if it continues to go down.
There is probably a lot of money to be made in this market segment now and in the future. Time and patience will tell.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (555)
@Ojemine Indeed it will. I would consider buying if the stock pulls back further, the challenges seem to outweight the potential ROI in the near-term.

Thanks for sharing and Happy Holidays!
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (8.78K)
To understand pharma you have to look at future cash flow based on the pipeline, rather than only this year and next.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (555)
@thirdcamper What's your take on Pfizer's future FCF? As I pointed out, we are seeing a drop in revenue forecast of the core products and the pipeline outside of Seagen acquisition does not seem promising in the near-term.

One might be much better of looking at:

$MRK
$ABBV
$AMGN
E
Enw0717
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (985)
I disagree with you that at $26.08 (price I bought PFE) the stock is not a good investment. I owned PFE and sold it at almost $60 and just came back a few days ago. Having said that. I appreciate the analysis and the contrarian view (healthy debates), so happy to hit "Like", follow, and read future analyses. Happy holidays.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (555)
@Enw0717 Glad you enjoyed the article and I always try to bring a fresh perspective rather than patting on a shoulder with other analysts. Ultimately, hearing different opinions make us do better decisions rather than all agreeing.

Happy Holidays!
r
rockjcp
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (8.38K)
Beware of shorts! PFE has been doing this for over 100 years and SGEN closed promptly!
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (555)
@rockjcp What do you mean in particular?
M
Mantismech1
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (403)
I have 5-10 years investment window, so been bottom fishing PFE the past month.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (555)
@Mantismech1 Thanks for sharing and good luck with your investment.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (9.2K)
Negative sentiment is a positive, just announced an increase in the dividend on 12/15. I have never owned PFE in the past, too large and bureaucratic, bad M/A model etc.but I took a small position recently. Trades at a ten year low. A++ Financial strength. Value line projects 3-5 year gains in the 14-19% range.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (555)
@Edward J. Roche Good luck Edward with your investment!
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (799)
By raising the dividend a bit the directors and management showed belief in the cash flow in the future!! Given the lower interest rate probability from the FED and markets the dividend yield is very attractive especially with the pe ratio IMHO I do not expect the old low of 25.76 to be broken by more than .25c
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:04 PM
Comments (555)
@sid gold Keep in mind $WPC increased dividend as well just to cut it a month later.
B
Bcarman1
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (1)
@Millennial Dividends yes, comparing a REIT which must pay out at least 90% of its net earnings to PFE is such a good comparison
sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (799)
@Millennial Dividends
Pfizer Has A Solid Track Record

The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.96 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (5.2K)
Is the company doing anything right in your opinion? Your article does not discuss any pros vs cons, the good vs the bad.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (555)
@Natturner1966 The article focuses on the situation as it is, rather than speculating on what might/ could be.

Hope you enjoyed reading it.
r
rb1015
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (75)
@Millennial Dividends Yet stocks trade largely on perceptions of FUTURE earnings.
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (555)
@rb1015 That's precisely why the dissapointing guidance caused the stock to plummet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.