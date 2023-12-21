Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MercadoLibre: A Sanity Check Is Overdue For LatAm's E-Commerce Leader (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 21, 2023 8:30 AM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) StockEWZ, PDD, AMZN, SE2 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MercadoLibre stock has outperformed the S&P 500 significantly since August 2023 despite macroeconomic and political uncertainties in Latin America.
  • The company's third-quarter results showed continued growth and operating leverage, with record-high operating income.
  • MercadoLibre faces competition from Pinduoduo's Temu brand but remains confident in its increasing competitiveness and market dominance.
  • I argue why MELI's stunning almost 85% total return over the past year has helped normalize the market pessimism. It's nearly back to its late 2021 highs.
  • While I didn't assess any red flags, late buyers who missed buying MELI at its 2023 lows must remain patient and wait for an improved entry point.
Man holding the flag of Brazil

andreswd

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) since my previous update in August 2023. I urged investors to consider capitalizing on its ongoing recovery, notwithstanding LatAm's macroeconomic and political uncertainties. Since then, Brazil's central bank

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.65K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MELI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

F
Fightdoctor
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (122)
I’m thrilled with this recommendation. MELI is one of my top 10 investments. My first shares cost about $350. Every time an analyst posts a suggestion to wait for a better entry point, the stock pops amd never looks back. So, here’s hoping that trend continues. Go MELI.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Thanks for update. Almost back to where I bought. Will hold now!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

