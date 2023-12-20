sturti/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Neonc Technologies Holdings

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing new drug treatment candidates for brain cancer.

Neonc Technologies Overview

Los Angeles, California-based Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded to develop a pipeline of new drugs and potential new delivery technologies for the treatment of malignant glioma and malignant meningioma.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Dr. Thomas C. Chen, M.D., Ph.D., who has been with the firm since the company's inception and has been Professor of Neurological Surgery at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine since 1997.

The firm's lead candidate, NEO100, is being tested in Phase 2a trials being administered to brain cancer patients through intranasal delivery.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Neonc has booked fair market value investment of $22.2 million as of September 30, 2023 from investors, including Neucen Biomedical Co. LTD and others.

Neonc’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Future Market Insights, the global market for brain tumor treatments is estimated to be $3.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $6.2 billion by 2033.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising prevalence of brain cancers due to an aging global population. Gliomas are the most common type of primary brain tumor and arise from the brain's glial tissues.

Also, The North American region is expected to account for the highest market share of treatment options due to the region’s heavy investment in healthcare.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Pfizer

Roche

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

Novocure

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly & Company

Celldex Therapeutics.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that it features little or no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses.

Below are the company’s financial results for the periods indicated:

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $769 in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. IPO Details

Neonc intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm owes an agreed-upon settlement payment of $600,000 related to a license and supply agreement. The payment is due within five business days of the closing of the IPO or by March 31, 2024.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Loop Capital Markets, Maxim Group and Brookline Capital Markets.

Commentary About Neonc’s IPO

NTHI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund advancements in its pipeline of drug candidates.

The firm’s lead candidate, NEO100, is being tested in Phase 2a trials being administered to brain cancer patients through intranasal delivery.

NEO100 is the firm’s only candidate to be tested in humans.

Management expects a final readout of its Phase 2a trial results by the end of 2024.

Its other candidate, NEO212, is now entering Phase 1/2a trials.

The market opportunity for treating brain tumors of all kinds is moderately large and expected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships or agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate doesn’t include any well-known institutional life science venture capital firms.

Neonc has exclusively licensed a significant patent portfolio from USC, so if successful, it would likely have to pay substantial royalty or milestone payments in the future.

While the firm’s Chairman and CEO has an impressive background, the company's thin capitalization is a concern, especially as its candidates enter their most costly stages of development.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.