Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riot Platforms Is About To Break Its Multi-Year Downtrend

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bitcoin's surge is driving up prices in the cryptocurrency market, including for miners.
  • RIOT is on the verge of a massive breakout from a three-year downtrend.
  • There's valuation upside as well, should Bitcoin continue its bull market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Timely Trader. Learn More »

Bitcoin mining farm. IT hardware.

NiseriN

The return of animal spirits in financial markets has brought about higher prices in just about everything. That certainly includes cryptos, and the OG altcoin Bitcoin is flying. I happen to think Bitcoin has a lot more upside into

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.96K Followers

Josh Arnold has been covering financial markets for a decade, utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners early on in their growth cycles. Josh's focus is mainly on growth stocks. His goal is efficient and profitable use of capital, which overly rigid buy-and-hold strategies do not allow.

Josh is the leader of the investing group Timely Trader where he focuses on limiting risk and maximizing potential reward. Features of Timely Trader include: real-time alerts, a model portfolio, technical charts, sentiment indicators, and sector analysis to find the best trading opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

darwoods profile picture
darwoods
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (242)
Long many of miners. Totally agree $RIOT is about to pop. I can see 3x from here in this next 15 month crypto cycle. Cheers!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RIOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.