Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.77K Followers

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call December 20, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Posadas - VP of IR and Market Intelligence

Michael Happe - President and CEO

Bryan Hughes - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Swartz - Truist Securities

Craig Kennison - Baird

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research

James Hardiman - Citi

Noah Zatzkin - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brandon Rollé - D.A. Davidson

John Healy - Northcoast Research

David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 Fiscal 2024 Winnebago Industries Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ray Posadas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. You may begin.

Ray Posadas

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today to discuss our fiscal 2024 first quarter earnings results. I am joined on the call today by Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This call is being broadcast live on our Web site at investor.wgo.net, and a replay of the call will be available on our Web site later today. The news release with our first quarter results was issued and posted to our Web site earlier this morning. Before we start, I'd like to remind you that certain statements made during today's conference call regarding Winnebago Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under securities laws. The company cautions you that forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and are inherently uncertain, and a number of factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.