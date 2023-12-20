Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EOG Resources Vs. Occidental Petroleum: My Take From An Investor's Perspective

Dec. 20, 2023 3:22 PM ETOXY, EOG2 Comments
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.66K Followers

Summary

  • EOG Resources is considered the better long-term investment compared to Occidental Petroleum due to its strong and steady returns to shareholders.
  • EOG has a higher dividend yield of 7.8% compared to OXY's yield of less than 2%.
  • Occidental Petroleum's high debt load and acquisition strategy pose risks to its shareholders, while EOG has a net cash position of $1.82 billion.

Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

Introduction

The Houston-based EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced its third quarter results on November 2, 2023, while Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) released their Q3 on November 7, 2023.

Note: I am a long-term EOG and OXY shareholder and have followed

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.66K Followers
Fun Trading is a retired engineer and independent investor. In addition to writing on investing in all aspects of gold, oil, and gas, he runs his own portfolio..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY, EOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

YonduDontar profile picture
YonduDontar
Today, 4:05 PM
Comments (565)
Long $EOG. Impressive and consistent (!) results over the years.
m
motto5448
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (2.27K)
EOG has the managment for me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OXY--
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
EOG--
EOG Resources, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.