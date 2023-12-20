Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
14% Annual Return Potential: L3Harris Is My Favorite Dividend Stock Going Into 2024

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies has tremendous growth potential and meets the criteria for a long-term investment, including a strong balance sheet and attractive valuation.
  • The company's recent Investor Day highlighted its involvement in various domains, such as space and airborne systems, integrated mission systems, and communication systems.
  • L3Harris has outlined a compelling longer-term outlook, aiming for $23 billion in revenue and at least 16% margins by 2026, which could result in significant shareholder value.
Rocket engines and fire duting the missile launch at night, close up conceptual image. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11

Introduction

I have to admit that I wasn't planning on writing this article. Not only have we talked a lot about defense companies in 2023, but my most recent article wasn't that long ago.

On November 19, I wrote an

Leo Nelissen
29.09K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Comments (4)

R
Ron1634
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (2.99K)
Hi Leo,
You state that L3Harris wants to be a one-stop shop for all aspects of missile development.
How do they stand compared to RTX missile programs?

BTW - I do own both RTX and LHX.
I might want to buy a few more shares of LHX
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (7.27K)
As you are aware, Leo, I have a very substantial investment in LHX (and an even larger one in RTX) but I would nonetheless consider adding to both LHX and RTX if there is a pullback in price of about 10% from their current prices.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (10.93K)
@ndardick So are we. And maybe GE if it drops too.

Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us!
e
excenter
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (4.77K)
Ah, This refers specifically to total return, therefore sale of shares/market timing/capital gain-loss comes in to play. Unless you consider unrealized gains in your calculus.
