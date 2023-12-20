Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Gemini Video Was Edited, AI Woes Continue

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
479 Followers

Summary

  • Google's AI capabilities and transparency are questioned after a controversial video demonstration is revealed to be edited and not a real-time reflection of its capabilities.
  • Google has struggled to keep up with AI leaders like OpenAI and has been late to roll out conversational AI tools, impacting its market position.
  • Microsoft's integration of ChatGPT into Bing poses a serious competitive threat to Google's search engine dominance, impacting its market share.

Tech

400tmax

Investment Thesis

I believe Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) position in the AI industry, particularly after the controversy surrounding its Gemini AI demonstration video, presents a challenging investment outlook. The video, dropped on December 6th, initially generated

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
479 Followers
Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

U
Undervalued_pumper
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (693)
With due respect, this analyst and this analysis is trash.

He had a strong sell rating on Meta in Oct of this year, a strong sell on Nvidia in November. So there are your two data points.

"Bull Thesis (What I Could Be Missing?)". --You are missing everything, bruh!
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (10.42K)
Everything seems to be a lie these days.
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (1.37K)
I disagree with your thesis, i work in this space. Its going to $300 sooner than we imagine.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.