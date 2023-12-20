Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FedEx Falls 10% After Earnings: Why I Am Downgrading The Stock

Dec. 20, 2023
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FedEx stock dropped after disappointing earnings results, as management is now guiding for revenues to decline for the full-year.
  • The company's cost-cutting programs have helped offset revenue declines, but these measures are unsustainable in the long term.
  • One must question why revenues continue to be pressured even as the company laps easy comparables.
  • It is time to downgrade the stock.
FedEx Express truck in New York City

fotograv

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) saw its stock drop double-digits after reporting disappointing earnings results. The company delivered solid growth in earnings but experienced pressure on the top-line. After seeing revenue growth decline last year due to lapping tough pandemic comparables, it is

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
30.95K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

j
jrcfp
Today, 4:05 PM
Comments (170)
I guess all the analysts who follow the stock are wrong-
I instead believe it’s an opportunity and are selling short term puts at at further discount to todays close-
Getting paid to wait and ok owning in January and February expirations-
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:56 PM
Comments (7.27K)
Agreed. What is your current view of UPS in light of its partnership with AMZN that you mention?
v
vxmike
Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (7.77K)
The new USPS Ground Advantage is so good is has to take away business from FedEx and UPS. As an EBay seller I’m using it for 90%+ of my shipments now and cut way back on UPS/FedEx.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

