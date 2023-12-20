Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blade Air Mobility: Building An Urban Air Mobility Platform To Last

Dec. 20, 2023 3:48 PM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Blade Air Mobility, Inc. is building a global platform for urban air mobility ahead of competitors before the launch of electric vehicle aircraft over the next couple of years.
  • The company has expanded into Canada, Europe, and medical flights, utilizing a shared business platform to reduce costs and prepare for future flight opportunities.
  • Blade Air Mobility is generating positive cash flow and has $173 million in cash to acquire assets and build the UAM network.
  • The stock is undervalued at less than 1x EV/S targets.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street.

HeliJet International helicopter (CFZAA - Sikorsky S76) in flight flying over downtown Victoria, Canada, British Columbia

Debbie Ann Powell/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The urban air mobility market should start getting interesting in 2024 with the initial entrance of electric vehicle aircraft with plans for the launch of services shortly thereafter. Blade Air Mobility, Inc.

Comments (1)

P
PrettyInGreen
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (314)
I remain long term positive in spite of some remarks made by people who know better than I. My counterpoint is that setting up the playing pieces, airport by airport takes time, but they are doing it, and no one else is really this far along. There is a lot of talk of competition, but BLDE is walking the talk. This model has a chance, maybe even a good chance. I would like my chances better if the insider selling was not such a bad optic. Insider selling is sometimes a personal necessity, and not always a bet against a company, but it should be more balanced and a little more transparency would be useful in that light.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

