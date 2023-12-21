Dragon Claws

Investment thesis

Investing in growth companies looks very tempting, given the possibility of earning thousands of percent capital gains over the long term. For example, if you had invested $10k in Nvidia (NVDA) ten years ago, today, the investment would be worth more than $1.5 million, representing an annualized return of 65%. It is quite unlikely that any of the dividend stocks will be able to match anything close to it. However, amidst the allure of potential exponential returns, it is crucial to understand the rarity of discovering the next Nvidia, as thousands of stocks are traded in the U.S., with hundreds of IPOs each year. In the current stock market, when valuations are hot and Warren Buffett is sitting on a vast cash pile, it is crucial for investors to balance their portfolios with high-quality dividend names, and that is the reason why I have been actively covering REITs recently. A monthly-income dividend company and aristocrat Realty Income (NYSE:O) is definitely one of the highest-quality dividend stocks I have covered so far. It is a well-diversified REIT demonstrating exceptional financial allocation discipline which positions it well to sustain its aggressive revenue growth trajectory and demonstrate stable profitability expansion. The balance sheet is a fortress and the company has solid international expansion opportunities. Furthermore, my valuation analysis suggests the stock is 20% undervalued which looks like a gift given the attractive 5.45% forward dividend yield. All in all, I assign O a "Strong Buy" rating.

Company information

Realty Income is an S&P 500 (SP500) company organized as a REIT and a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index for increasing its dividend yearly for over 25 consecutive years. According to the latest 10-K report, the company owns or holds interest in more than 12 thousand freestanding commercial properties across the U.S., U.K., Puerto Rico, Spain, and Italy.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. O generates around three-fourths of its total revenue from retail properties in the U.S.

O's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company's financial performance over the last decade has been strong, with an impressive 17.5% revenue CAGR and stellar profitability. Last year, there was a notable drawdown in the operating margin, but this was due to temporary factors mainly related to the tightening monetary policy. Still, Realty Income's operating margin is around two times higher than the sector median.

Author's calculations

Wide profitability metrics allow Realty Income to balance between growth, keeping the balance sheet solid, and keeping shareholders happy. The company has strong liquidity metrics, and the level of leverage looks very prudent. Realty Income's debt is rated at investment grade, which means that the company can access debt with a low-interest rate. The low short-term debt level also underscores the strength of the company's financial position.

Seeking Alpha

The latest quarterly earnings were released on November 6, when Realty Income surpassed consensus estimates. Since the latest earnings were released over a month ago, I will not dig into deep details here and will only highlight the most important ones. Revenue jumped by 22% YoY with an FFO expansion from $0.97 to $1.04. The strong momentum is expected to be sustained, as the management raised guidance during the earnings call. The stable outlook allowed the company to increase its monthly dividend recently, forward dividend yield is now at 5.5%.

Consensus earnings estimates project a modest but stable profitability expansion for the next three years, which is a good sign underscoring the safety of the dividend growth. Even in an uncertain environment when the U.S. economy sends mixed signals, I agree with the analysts' optimism around O's FFO prospects. The company has a promising pipeline of acquisitions, which will highly likely help to sustain impressive revenue growth, and O's triple-net lease business model limits its exposure to operating cost inflation.

Realty Income

I would like to emphasize the management's prudent business approach, which will likely ensure the stability of future cash flows. If I were asked to describe the company's business approach with one word, it would be "diversification". Realty Income avoids heavy concentration on one tenant, industry, or geography. The two largest clients, Walgreens (WBA) and Dollar General (DG), each represent less than 4% of the total annualized contractual rent. The company's asset base is widely spread across all 50 U.S. states, and industry diversification is also wide, with no substantial concentration in any niche or geographic area. Wide geographical reach also suggests the company's ability to operate successfully across various legal and demographic environments.

Realty Income

Having a wide diversification across all key business dimensions ensures Realty Income's cash flows are safe even in light of a possible recession in the U.S., which is still not off the table. Furthermore, a potential turbulence in the macro economy might be a good time to invest in growth at attractive valuations for a company like Realty Income, with its strong positioning to exercise vast financial flexibility and solid credit ratings.

Realty Income

Realty Income's property portfolio quality is underscored by the stellar occupancy rate, which is around 99%. Having a strong track record of a minimal number of vacant properties substantially contributes to the reliability and predictability of the REIT's rental income. Almost full occupancy also suggests high demand for Realty Income's properties, underscoring attractive strategic locations and competitive leasing terms.

International expansion potential also looks like a solid catalyst for O. The company aggressively expanded its presence in the United Kingdom, the world's sixth-largest economy, in recent years. Success in the U.S. does not guarantee international success, but the rental revenue dynamic in the U.K. has been impressive so far. The aggressive start in the U.K. adds to my optimism that Realty Income will also likely succeed in Spain and Italy. The company already has the largest European retailers like Tesco and Carrefour among its tenants, which is a massive quality sign.

Realty Income

Overall, I consider Realty Income as a well-rounded REIT without many weaknesses, which I see from its very prudent capital allocation and the management's ability to almost fully utilize properties with high-profile clients in the U.S. and Europe. A strong balance sheet and high credit rating position, Realty Income strategically to sustain its impressive growth by easily accessing capital markets to finance more acquisitions.

Valuation

O tanked by 11.4% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns O a decent "B-" valuation grade since most ratios look attractive compared to the sector median. That said, O looks undervalued from the perspective of valuation ratios.

Seeking Alpha

Given O's stellar dividend consistency, I want to use the dividend discount model [DDM]. I use an 8.5% required rate of return, which is the WACC recommended by valueinvesting.io. Dividend consensus estimates forecast FY2024 payout at $3.14, which I incorporate into the DDM formula. Dividend growth is always tricky to project, but I think O's 3.9% long-term CAGR over the last decade is conservative enough.

Author's calculations

My DDM simulation shows the stock's fair price is $68. This is 20% higher than the current stock price level, representing an attractive upside potential considering the stellar dividend growth history and decent yield.

Risks to consider

Secular headwinds for the retail industry are on the surface, as shifting customer behavior toward e-commerce is inevitable in a world where people do not want to spend time visiting traditional points of sale. And that could be a challenge for O to sustain its impressive financial performance over the long term. On the other hand, the company is known for being rigorous in selecting tenants and targeting deals with clients that are insulated from changing consumer behavior.

Realty Income

While all REITs mainly drive their topline growth with M&A, Realty Income's investing in acquisitions has been very aggressive historically and has intensified rapidly since 2021. Integrating new properties and companies into existing portfolios is inherently risky, given the complex and challenging process of integrating different assets together. The greater the number of acquisitions is, the more challenging it is to manage all the integrations and the higher the risk of losing strategic focus. Being an aggressive acquirer also elevates the risk of overpaying for the new assets, which might dilute the company's profitability over the long term and undermine value for shareholders. Reliance on growth via acquisitions is also underscored by the long duration of the weighted average lease term, meaning there is not much room to renegotiate terms and conditions under long-term contracts.

Realty Income

Bottom line

To conclude, Realty Income's stock is a "Strong Buy". The company's strong financial position, wide profitability metrics, and bright revenue growth prospects give me a high conviction that the dividend growth is safe and sustainable. The management is very prudent and conservative in selecting new locations and tenants mix which is a good combination to balance out the aggressive nature of growth via acquisitions. Moreover, my valuation analysis suggests the stock is very attractively valued.