Realty Income: A 'Must Have' For Any Dividend Investor

Dec. 21, 2023 2:30 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O) Stock2 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev
Dair Sansyzbayev
4.02K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income is a high-quality, well-diversified REIT demonstrating exceptional financial allocation discipline.
  • The company has a strong financial position, with a solid balance sheet and solid international expansion opportunities.
  • I believe the stock is undervalued by 20%, and it offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.45%.

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background. Illustration of the concept of bank savings, financial investment and multiple sources of income

Dragon Claws

Investment thesis

Investing in growth companies looks very tempting, given the possibility of earning thousands of percent capital gains over the long term. For example, if you had invested $10k in Nvidia (NVDA) ten years ago, today, the

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev
Dair Sansyzbayev
4.02K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

n
northharrow
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (1.13K)
All dozen SA Analysts now in full agreement that O is the best invention since sliced bread ?
a
alschroed
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (2.89K)
I own a lot of O through their purchase of STOR and SRC Spirit REITs. Nice monthly dividend.
