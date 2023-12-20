Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trade Alert: Why I Sold Home Depot

Dec. 20, 2023 5:10 PM ET
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I sold my remaining shares of Home Depot, locking in a 90.05% profit.
  • I'm reducing exposure to physical retail due to concerns about competition from eCommerce and rising retail theft numbers.
  • I believe that Home Depot is overvalued compared to Lowe's and has slower growth prospects, leading me to sell my shares.
Home Depot Partners With Hispanic Groups

Tim Boyle

About a month ago, I trimmed half of my Home Depot (NYSE:HD) position at $289.41.

I discussed that trade in this article.

Here’s the gist: I bought a house last month and owed the builder a check for


Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CARR, CME, CMI, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, DLR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

InfoLit profile picture
InfoLit
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (994)
Dude you’ve lost the plot
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (39.23K)
"Without a doubt, Home Depot is a great business."

Exactly why I'm not selling.
m
mrfrugal
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (71)
Paying ordinary income plus a 10% early withdrawal tax vs LTCG??? Not the best tax advice I’ve ever heard
Basti1993 profile picture
Basti1993
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (953)
Selling Home Depot...If Buyandhold reads this article oh dear.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (18.27K)
@Basti1993 haha I'm sure he'll stop by and comment. But, like I said in the piece, I'm looking to reduce my number of holdings moving forward...becoming more concentrated into my highest conviction ideas, so there will be more sales to come, I'm afraid.
R
RamblinWreck73
Today, 5:20 PM
Comments (1)
My HD is up over 4300%. Cost basis is only $7.89/share from decades ago. Not only would I have huge capital gains taxes to pay if I sold my shares, my Medicare IRMAA costs would sky rocket! For me, HD is a hold until I die stock so my wife can get the stepped up cost basis then.
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (18.27K)
@RamblinWreck73 congrats! Everyone's tax situation is different and that's part of what makes a market. Thankfully, my remaining HD shares were in an IRA account so I didn't have to worry about any tax consequences on this 90% profit.
