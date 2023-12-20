Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anheuser-Busch: Not Selling The Kind Of Bud Generation Z Prefers

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.04K Followers

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch faced backlash and boycotts over its advertisement campaign, but it had a limited impact on its sales this year.
  • Its most significant issue is the company's long-term struggle to cater to a changing market and demographic environment.
  • Anheuser-Busch is facing a decline in operating margins, a potential long-term negative trend in alcohol consumption, and growing financial issues.
  • I believe BUD's valuation should be discounted heavily to reflect the probability its EPS will decline for years due to significant alcohol industry shifts.
  • In my view, the buildup in inventory for both the company and the entire U.S. alcohol market points toward lower EPS in 2024.

Anheuser-Busch Announces Job Cuts Amid Slumping Bud Light Sales

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Roughly eight months ago, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) found itself in a whirlwind of trouble amid backlash and boycotts surrounding its advertisement campaign. Of course, the boycott was limited mainly to Bud Light sales in North America, causing

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.04K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (10.94K)
Haven’t bought a Bud (or it’s under the radar affiliates it owns) since it embrace abnormality as the new norm. That may not matter much to the bottom line, but it matters to me and a whole lot of other folks in the U.S.A.

I realize other companies want to cozy up to this sector and we personally avoid when we are knowledge as consumers.

From a strictly dollar and cents investments, I think it is a long term looser personally.

Avoid.
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Yesterday, 6:29 PM
Comments (5.13K)
If BUD's sales continue to decline, they can always fill that moat they are supposed to be surrounded by with their unsalable beer. Of course, that might also be considered crocodile abuse.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BUD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.