Why I Think Apple Could Face The Same Fate As Standard Oil

Dec. 20, 2023 6:27 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock5 Comments
Tangerine Capital
Summary

  • Apple's dominance in the mobile phone market and strong brand have made it a powerful and potentially monopolistic company.
  • The company's ecosystem, high switching costs, and barriers to entry give it a competitive advantage.
  • Apple's expansion into new areas like health monitoring and VR/AR could make it even more powerful, potentially leading to a forced breakup in the future.

MacBook pro 2021 half-open with iPhone 13 lit by the retina display

Wirestock

The Apple Investment Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had another fantastic year in terms of stock performance. But with the exception of a few minor bumps in the road, Apple shareholders have gotten used to it since

This article was written by

Comments (5)

P
Publius Valerius
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Comments (2.16K)
@Tangerine Capital You just blew your own monopoly thesis with this one sentence - "So Apple has pricing power because I'm willing to pay more for their products..." It is your choice to stick with Apple.
e
easyxpress
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Comments (265)
I disagree. If and when Apple gets too large, Apple will split itself into several companies. The Standard Oil got too big and they don't know as there's no precedence, so the government stepped in. Apple won't be Standard Oil.
s
snc77
Yesterday, 6:48 PM
Comments (304)
I liked your conclusion:Apple is attractively valued. That’s the bottom line. There is plenty of competition to keep the break up narrative at bay. Own Apple and leave most of it to the grandkids after slicing a chunk or two for a new set of wheels or a nice place on the beach!
c
cuttysark8301
Yesterday, 6:41 PM
Comments (531)
The Masimo lawsuit nearly blew up in their face as they were one juror short of losing big time. It was tried in their (Masimo) own backyard and they were fortunate to obtain a mistrial because of a single holdout juror. Apparently, the Masimo case isn't all that they think it is. So there's that as a factual reality. As for the comparisons to Standard Oil and AT & T, given the limited market share of Apple compared to Android, there's no concern about any break up.

Here's what everyone misses, Apple has a user base of happy and satisfied customers who make very good money and appreciate the privacy and quality that Apple offers in their lives as users of its products and services. Anyone can switch at anytime they want. Nobody is being held against their will or coerced into staying with Apple. They do so because they're satisfied.

A few App Developers are always crying foul because they don't want to pay anything for the benefit of reaching Apple's well heeled consumers. Go sell on Android. That's an option.

Interesting article.
b
baubcar
Yesterday, 7:12 PM
Comments (542)
@cuttysark8301 well said and nothing more to add
