Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 20, 2023 7:34 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.78K Followers

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carola Mengolini - Vice President, Investor Relations

Andi Owen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Stutz - Chief Financial Officer

John Michael - President, Americas Contracts

Debbie Propst - President, Retail

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - Benchmark Company

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Gregory Burns - Sidoti & Company

Budd Bugatch - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good evening and welcome to the MillerKnoll's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Vice President of Investor Relations, Carola Mengolini.

Carola Mengolini

Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll's second quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. I am joined by Andi Owen, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stutz, Chief Financial Officer. Also available during the Q&A session is John Michael, President of Americas Contract and Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail.

Before I turn the call over to Andi, please remember our Safe Harbor regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed or implied.

Please evaluate the forward-looking information in the context of these factors, which are detailed in today's press release. The forward-looking statements are as of today and we assume no obligation to update or supplement these statements. We may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics, which are reconciled and described in our press release posted on our Investor Relations website at millerknoll.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Andi. Andi?

Andi Owen

Thanks, Carola, Good evening everyone and thank you for joining our call. MillerKnoll has delivered another quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MLKN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLKN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.