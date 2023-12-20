Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 20, 2023 7:36 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.78K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Satya Kumar - Investor Relations

Sanjay Mehrotra - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murphy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna Financial

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Micron Technology's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Satya Kumar, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Satya Kumar

Thank you, and welcome to Micron Technology's Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Conference Call.

On the call with me today are Sanjay Mehrotra, our President and CEO; and Mark Murphy, our CFO. Today's call is being webcast from our Investor Relations site at investors.micron.com, including audio and slides. In addition, the press release detailing our quarterly results has been posted on the website, along with the prepared remarks for this call.

Today's discussion of financial results is presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website. We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on X at MicronTech.

As a reminder, the matters we are discussing today include forward-looking statements regarding market demand and supply, market trends and drivers, our expected results and guidance, and other matters. These forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.